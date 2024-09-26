Enforcement Directorate takes serious action against Elvish Yadav, musician Fazilpuria in money laundering case: Report

The Enforcement Directorate has taken strict action against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Punjabi singer Rahul Yadav, aka Fazilpuria. Their properties in UP and Haryana have reportedly been seized after investigations. The ED has linked the assets to their major breakthrough.

According to a report by ETimes, Elvish Yadav and musician Fazilpuria's properties are in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The duo was earlier grilled by the ED, and their statements were recorded. Elvish was earlier detained by the Noida cop department for allegedly illegally trading snake poison.

For the unversed, after ED arrested the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, a case of money laundering was filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He had faced many charges that came under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and many other varied sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to an India Today report, Yadav has consistently refuted the charges against him, deeming them baseless. The NDPS charges were later retracted by the police, who admitted to filing them in error. Yadav had been summoned by the ED in connection to a rave party event.

Recent reports claim that Yadav was again questioned by the ED's top officers at Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) headquarters. The interview session lasted for many hours, and reportedly a clip went viral where Yadav was seen leaving the Lucknow ED office. Sources close to ETimes mentioned that Yadav was questioned for 8 hours. In July 2024, the famous YouTuber was called by the Enforcement Directorate due to his alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

Advertisement

During the questioning in Lucknow, Yadav was reportedly asked about his contacts, residences, bank accounts, and other significant assets.

There have also been rumors doing roundabouts that when he was being questioned, the investigating officers took his phone to check photos, chat conversations, and videos. The charges have been pressed against the YouTuber under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly generating criminal proceeds and utilising illicit cash to conduct rave or recreational events.

ALSO READ: Report: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav lands in trouble again; complaints filed over Kashi Vishwanath Temple photos