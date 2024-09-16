EXCLUSIVE Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's marriage: Indresh Malik aka Heeramandi's Ustaad Ji and Saima aka Shruti Sharma REACT

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took the social media by storm with their stunning wedding pictures which left the celebrities as well as their fans ecstatic. Pinkvilla got in touch with actors Indresh Malik and Shruti Sharma who played the characters of Ustaad Ji and Saima in Heeramandi while Aditi was their co-actress who essayed the popular role of Bibbojaan.

Indresh Malik said, "I wish Aditi and Siddharth a very happy married life filled with love. God bless them. It is a beautiful feeling to know that two individual who loves each other so much are married. Once again loads of love and loads of happiness to the lovely couple."

Take a look at Aditi and Siddharth's wedding pictures here:

Shruti Sharma who played Saima in Heeramandi said, "I send them love, happiness and my good wishes for a successful and a happy married life!! They make such a wonderful couple!! Lots of good vibes and love to them."

Talking about the stunning wedding pictures shared by the couple, Indresh Malik said, "When you're genuinely in love, it shows on your face and when they unconditionally love and surrender and that's the kind of natural emotions that I could see in their pictures."

Shruti Sharma said, "Aditi and Siddharth's wedding pictures are extremely beautiful. They look like a match made in heaven."

Pinkvilla earlier spoke to Jayati Bhatia who played the character of Phatto in Heeramandi wherein she spoke about Aditi and Siddharth's marriage and extended her heartfelt wishes. She said, "I'd like to share my heartfelt wishes to Aditi and Siddharth. They both are such wonderful human beings. I believe Rekha Ji's wish for them came true because I remember seeing a video from Sonakshi's wedding wherein Rekha mentioned wanting to see Aditi and Siddharth married. Her wish for them and blessings have come true, and I'm extremely happy for them."

She also shared that she is fond of Aditi and Siddharth.

