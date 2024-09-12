THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Sharma revealed veteran actress Rekha surprised her by attending her and Neil Bhatt’s wedding reception

Do you know Rekha was one of the notable figures who promoted the popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? So let us rewind it to the moment when Aishwarya Sharma revealed how Rekha surprised her and Neil Bhatt with her presence at their reception ceremony. The former Bigg Boss 17 contestant also shared that the cast of GHKKPM shot a special video to wish the 'Umrao Jaan' of Bollywood on her birthday.

When Aishwarya Sharma appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, she said, "Rekha mam ne humara show Ghum hai Kisikey Pyarar Meiin promote kiya tha. Hum saare co-actors ne unke birthday par milke ek video banake bheji thi. Toh mam ne ek baar call kiya tha aur sab se baat ki thi. Ek ek kar ke unhone sab se baat ki. Unko ek ek character pata the. Woh dekhti hain show aur sabki tareef ki unhone."

"(Rekha mam promoted our show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyarar. All of us co-actors made a video of wishing Rekha ma'am on her birthday and sent the clip to her. So, ma'am called once and talked to everyone. She talked to everyone on the sets one by one. She knew every character. She watched the show and she praised everyone)."

Take a look at one of the posts of Aishwarya Sharma:

Recalling how Neil sent Rekha an invitation to their reception party, Sharma added, "Fir humne invitation diya. Hum logon ki yahi laga ki pata nahi aayengi ki nahi. Meri mother-in-law ne bola ki try karo. Bhej ke dekho, aaye na aaye koi baat nahi (We invited her. We had no idea whether she would come or not. My mother-in-law told us to try to send the invitation, and rest let it be)."

Surprisingly, Rekha responded to Neil and confirmed that she would be coming to the event but asked him not to say anything about it to Aishwarya. Rekha wanted to surprise her, and it happened that way. The Silsila actress even brought a Kanjivaram saree for Sharma.

