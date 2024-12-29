EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Khan opens up about playing Vikrant in Mannat, bonding with Ayesha Singh and more; 'When I gave auditions...'

Adnan Khan, who was recently seen playing the titular role in Pracchand Ashok, has signed the dotted lines to essay the role of Vikrant in the upcoming drama serial Mannat. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Ayesha Singh, marking their first collaboration ever. Ahead of Mannat's premiere, Pinkvilla got in touch with Adnan, and the actor got candid about his character, bonding with Ayesha, and the qualities that differentiate him from Vikrant.

Spilling the tea on what made him say yes to the show, Adnan Khan said, "It was the audition. When I gave auditions for the character, I really enjoyed it. I like the fact that he was a sorted guy, and he did not have any qualms about him, so to say, issues or traumas or something."

When asked about whether he and Ayesha Singh took time to gel with each other, the Katha Ankahee actor stated, "I think it's fair to say that as much time as it takes with every other co-star. Because you are meeting someone new, and honestly both of us are not there to meet each other. We were there to understand the character. So, she is also a very disciplined actress. So, we are befriending gradually. There is a natural progression of friendship among us."

Further, we quizzed Adnan about how he is different from Vikrant, who will be soon seen in Mannat. To this, the 36-year-old stated, "I think Adnan has a little more today issues. Vikrant has been raised in a world where he has not damaged himself with incidents."

Take a look at one of the promos of Mannat here:

For the unversed, the show revolves around an aspiring young chef, Mannat, who dreams of working at a world-class restaurant. Things take an unexpected turn after her biological mother, Aishwarya, turns out to be her boss. Aishwarya abandoned Mannat about 20 years ago, and as the story unfolds, the show is expected to bring high-stakes drama.

Mannat will premiere January 6 onwards on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM.

