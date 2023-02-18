EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande REVEALS who could play Manav in Pavitra Rishta if it was re-made into a movie

Ankita Lokhande is a popular name in the entertainment industry and a face that almost everyone is familiar with, courtesy - her Television show, Pavitra Rishta. She played the role of a sweet and simple middle-class girl, Archana Karanjkar, who sacrifices her education to nurse her ailing mother. In return, it's the mother's dream to get her daughter married to a boy, who is highly educated and belongs to a well-off family. However, fate had something else in store and she gets married to a mechanic, named Manav Deshmukh, played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput .

Archana and Manav's love story set the bar for almost every couple and the onscreen pair is still remembered for the love and understanding they shared. Recently, Pinkvilla had an exclusive conversation with Ankita Lokhande, where we asked her, if hypothetically, her daily soap, Pavitra Rishta had to be remade into a film, who would she want to see play Manav's character. In response, Ankita stated that nobody can replace Manav. "Nobody can replace Manav, it has to only be Sushant (Singh Rajput). I don't want anybody to replace these two characters - Archana and Manav, they are irreplaceable," said the actress.

Ankita Lokhande on doing Rohit Shetty's reality show

Ankita has made a name for herself in television shows, films, web series, and reality shows. However, there is one reality show that she would never want to do - Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress feels that she's not the right candidate to participate in this adventurous show, and her spot could be given to a potential contestant, who is worth the opportunity. Speaking about it, Ankita Lokhande said, "No, I don't want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. It has been offered to me every year. In fact, even for this season, I received a call a few days back for it. I don't think I am a good contender for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Somebody who is genuinely eager to do this and has the potential should get this opportunity."

On the huge gap between her films

"During those two years of the pandemic, everyone's work was stalled, and after that, I got married. You need to have a good concept and good content to work on something. It's not that producers are waiting for me in line and I just have to read the scripts and sign. I don't have anyone. So, whatever comes my way, I have to consider a lot of things like is it a good production house among others. Now, people are coming to me with good scripts and I am reading them. After this, I think things are moving ahead and I am finalising good things, and it should be soon announced," concluded Ankita Lokhande.