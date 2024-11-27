EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Khan CONFIRMED as lead in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's new show Rafuu; Details Inside

Ayesha Khan, who was last seen in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss Season 17, is set to be back on screens. The actress is confirmed to play the lead role in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's upcoming show, Rafuu. This will mark Ayesha's first performance as a lead actress in an upcoming series. Her fans will soon have the opportunity to see her acting skills every day once the show premieres.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have officially signed Ayesha Khan for their highly-anticipated show Rafuu under their production banner Dreamiyata Dramaa. When Pinkvilla reached out to Ayesha Khan's brother Shahabaz Khan, he confirmed this news. Our sources inform that the shooting for Rafuu has already begun in Chandigarh, and an official announcement about the show is expected soon.

On November 22, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Gauahar Khan has teamed up with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta for their upcoming show, Lovely Lolla. Gauahar confirmed this news with us. Our sources also informed us that shooting for the show has already begun, and an official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made in December 2024.

For the uninformed, it was earlier this month when Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta announced their entertainment platform on social media. The couple dropped a dramatic announcement video sharing this news with their loved ones on social media. Ravi and Sargun have produced numerous shows so far such as Junooniyatt, Udaariyaan, Dalchini and Badall Pe Paon Hai.

Coming back to Ayesha Khan, the actress became a household name after her stint in the controversial show, Bigg Boss 17. Ever since the show ended, her return was anticipated by the viewers. She has also showcased her acting mettle in several Telugu films. Ayesha has a massive fan following on social media. As she is set to play the lead role, it will be interesting to witness an unseen side of her in the new show.

