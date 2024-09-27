Did Ayesha Khan take sarcastic jibe at Munawar Faruqui after netizen congratulated her on getting married? DEETS

Although it has been a while since Bigg Boss 17 wrapped up, the controversial relationship between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan still makes headlines. While the stand-up comedian has remarried and is focused on his career, Ayesha is equally dedicated to building her own success. However, eagle-eyed netizens recently noticed one of her social media activities and were quick to speculate whether Ayesha had taken a dig at Munawar for marrying a second time. Here's what happened.

In her Instagram story, Ayesha announced a Q&A session with her fans. One user commented, "Shadi Mubarak ho, sister." Reacting to the congratulatory message, the actress replied, "Hein??? Meri toh ek bhi nahi hui (Huh? I haven’t even been married once) (laughing emoji)."

Take a look at her story here:

Hence, it seemed like Ayesha Khan took a sarcastic dig at Munawar Faruqui, who, as the stand-up comedian, recently got married for the second time. He tied the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala, a makeup artist. They had a private nikkah ceremony in May 2024.

For the unversed, when Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant, she claimed to have a history with Munawar. She revealed that the standup comedian and his team approached girls in the name of a music video. Further, the actress made a shocking revelation and explained that he landed a marriage proposal to another woman while two-timing her with Nazila.

Advertisement

Although Faruqui denied the allegations, Ayesha strongly explained her side of the story, exposing him. There came a point when their discussion took a different turn after the actress lost her cool on him. She highlighted the reasons and explained why he approached her for a relationship.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui's personal life became the most attention-grabbing aspect for the audience. Time and again, he hit the headlines for the same and even slipped into an emotional breakdown.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala shares heartwarming family moments from the sets of First Copy