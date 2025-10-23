Bigg Boss 19, October 23, Episode Highlights: Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal’s friendship hit rock bottom, latter lashes out at Nehal Chudasama

Bigg Boss 19, October 23, Episode Highlights: Tanya Mittal advises Mridul to up his game. She says, "Neelam and I gossip about other contestants just because she feels that the audience will like it." On the other hand, Neelam expresses disappointment in Tanya for talking to Farrhana and Mridul.

Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur's light-hearted challenge turns serious

In the night, Mridul Tiwari challenges Ashnoor Kaur to throw him into the pool. The actress takes it seriously and does the same. In response, Mridul runs after Ashnoor with a bucket of water and throws it on her. He tries the same thing again. Taking the challenge a step higher, he also throws water on Ashnoor Kaur's bed. Abhishek Bajaj asks the former to stop the joke, but Mridul denies. However, the Patiala Babes actress and Mridul mutually end the challenge.

The next day, Neelam ignores Tanya. A few moments later, the Bhojpuri actress confronts her and asks, "Jis insaan ne iss ghar mein mujhe sabse jyada rulaya hai, sabse zyada hurt kiya hai, uss se tum baat ka rahi ho (You are talking to the person who has made me cry the most and hurt me the most in this house)."

Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal call off their friendship

As the episode progresses, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt are seen talking again. The Laila Majnu actress questions why every issue revolves around Neelam. After they are done discussing things, Tanya goes to Neelam and informs her about the conversation she shared with Bhatt. Neelam directly confronts Tanya for her alleged double standards in friendship, saying, “Humko dosti mein doglapanti bilkul nahi chahiye. Dosti ekdum khatam ho jata hai wahan ja kar (I can't stand any double-faced behaviour in friendship. The moment it happens, the bond ends)."

Then, Tanya replies that their friendship is over from that moment onwards. As the issue escalates, Neelam questions Tanya in front of the housemates, asking why she continues to talk to Farrhana, and starts crying. Amaal Mallik points out that Tanya is creating an alternative by talking to Farrhana in case Neelam gets evicted. As the issue snowballs into a huge argument, Tanya turns angry at Nehal for accusing her of playing the victim card.

Meanwhile, Mridul exposes Tanya’s private comments about fellow contestants. In the garden, Tanya cries as everyone accuses her of being two-faced. Later in the day, Nehal and Farrhana shout at each other over breaking their friendship.

The episode ends.

