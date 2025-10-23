EXCLUSIVE: Parmeet Sethi reveals whether he plans to charge royalty from Kapil Sharma, opens up on marriage with Archana Puran Singh before SRK's DDLJ

Parmeet Sethi, a versatile industry figure for decades, recently offered a candid look into his life. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor-director discussed his early career days, shared insights into his relationship with Archana Puran Singh, and light-heartedly suggested he might charge Kapil Sharma a royalty.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Parmeet Sethi said, "Initially, Archana and I owned a production house. We started a talk show, which was quite similar to Kapil Sharma's show. I used to write scripts, and Archana did stand-ups." When asked if it was a shocker for him when Kapil cracked a joke on Archana and him at the first instance, Parmeet lightheartedly denied it. Further, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor jokingly added that he has already asked Kapil to give him royalties for the same.

Throwing light on his relationship with wife, Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet explains, "We don't get into the trap of being a typical husband-wife. Being friends with each other is very important. Of course, there will be problems, but you have to go into the friendship mode and talk it out. There's give and take as friends."

Taking the conversation ahead, Parmeet Sethi recalled marrying Archana in 1992. "It was much before DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge). We did not announce it to the world because that was the time when the actresses were offered no work if they got married. It was not like today, as you see, Kajol, Deepika, and Alia are working today. So we did not announce it. When Archana was pregnant with Aaryamann, we announced our marriage. Of course, the industry people knew, but officially, we did not tell anyone."

For the unversed, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been together for more than 30 years. In one of their vlogs, the veteran actress reassured fans that their relationship is strong and full of love.

