‘Acting shuru hogayi: Netizens react to Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s love angle in Bigg Boss 19 house

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is heating up as a potential love angle unfolds between housemates Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali. A recent promo shows the duo spending time together, with Nehal resting her head on Baseer’s lap, prompting reactions from both housemates and fans. The video caption reads, “Ghar mein shuru huye naye love angle pe gharwaale de rahe hain apne opinions, kya unki baat mein hai dum?”

Inside the house, opinions are divided. Kunicka Sadanand encourages them, saying, “I’m telling you guys, enjoy these moments, aage ka socho mat.” Farrhana Bhatt, however, is focused on the game, telling Gaurav Khanna, “Mujhe survival ke liye love angle khelne ki zaroorat nahi hai.” Farrhana adds, “Mujhe Nehal ke side se real lagta hai, but Baseer ka mujhe nahi pata,” while Abhishek Bajaj suggests both might be performing for the cameras: “Dono ka mujhe pata hai, dono perform kar rahe hain.”

Here’s how fans are reacting

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Nehal-Baseer connection. Many are supportive, calling them the perfect match, while others are skeptical, questioning the authenticity of the romance. Some humorous reactions have also gone viral, with viewers joking about strategy and survival in the house.

Fans wrote, “Eviction ke darr se ander ka chapri lover bahar aagya hai,” while another joked, “Dono Ko Pata Chal Gaya Hai Ki Only Love Lapata Can Save Them Now.” Some found the pair’s connection amusing, tweeting, “A funny thought just came to my mind ke Nehal thinks Baseer likes her tooo,” while others supported the duo, saying, “Actually Baseer and Nehal are perfect couple !!!” At the same time, skeptics argued, “I don’t think Nehal & Baseer’s love angle is real.”

In the house, Baseer opened up about his feelings, saying, “Jab mai ek aise insan ke sath hota hu jo meri tarah hai, shayad thoda toxic hai, thoda extra hai, thoda crazy hai, then I know ki ye balance hai.” Gaurav and Farrhana also discussed the potential impact, with Gaurav noting, “Main isko bol raha tha ki tum log ko ek hafte tak continue karni chahiye thi acting. Dynamics ghar ke thodi hilte, like yeh kya ho raha hai yaar!” Farrhana responded, “Nahin... mujhe Baseer ke side se thodi fakeness lag rahi hai. Nehal ka mujhe nahi pata.”

As Bigg Boss 19 continues, the Nehal-Baseer romance has sparked curiosity and divided opinion, keeping viewers engaged and social media buzzing.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Eviction twist: Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna or Baseer Ali; Who will leave?