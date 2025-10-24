KBC 17: Remember 10-year-old contestant Ishit Bhatt who was criticized for his behavior with Amitabh Bachchan? Issues an apology

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 made headlines recently after Ishit Bhatt, a 10-year-old boy from Gujarat, became the target of online trolling. The fifth-grade student has now apologized to everyone, acknowledging his behaviour on the show.

Ishit Bhatt apologizes for his attitude on KBC 17

According to online reports, Ishit Bhatt wrote an apology note for his behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, expressing that he had felt nervous about appearing on the show.

The 10-year-old stated that he wished to sincerely apologize for his conduct on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and acknowledged that many people had felt hurt or disappointed by the way he had spoken, which he deeply regretted. He explained that he had been very nervous at that moment and that his attitude had come across completely wrong, although it had never been his intention to be rude.

Ishit added that he holds great respect for Amitabh Bachchan and the entire KBC team. He mentioned that he had learned an important lesson about how words and actions reflect a person's character, especially on such a prominent platform, and promised to be more humble, respectful, and thoughtful in the future.

Ishit Bhatt's performance on KBC 17

For those unaware, Ishit Bhatt made news and went viral online after appearing on KBC 17. The young boy appeared as a contestant on the show recently, where he came across as having an attitude during the game, as he didn’t allow Big B to talk in most places.

Bhatt had made comments about the rules of the show not being explained properly and appeared impatient toward host Amitabh Bachchan. Following the episode's airing, the child received negative comments and criticism from many viewers, who took issue with the way he spoke to Big B on the show.

While several netizens continued to troll and criticize the child, even calling him the "rude kid," others pointed out that he is just a young boy. Celebrities like singer Chinmayi and cricketer Varun Chakravarthy defended Ishit and urged netizens to be more empathetic toward him, reminding them that he is still learning about life through his experiences.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 PM from Monday to Friday. It is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.

