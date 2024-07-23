EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Adnaan Shaikh mentions Armaan Malik spoke about the outside world, but wasn't punished

Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is just two weeks from now on and recently, the show witnessed a shocking eviction as the first wildcard contestant of the season Adnaan Shaikh along with Sana Sultan were eliminated from the house. After the elimination, Adnaan Shaikh got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein he spoke at length about his short stay in the Bigg Boss house, Armaan being not punished for talking about the outside world, and more.

Adnaan Shaikh on Armaan Malik talking about the outside world more than him in Bigg Boss OTT 3

As Adnaan Shaikh entered the show mid-way, he was asked by the makers to not reveal outside information and give game-changing feedback to the contestants, however, he was often seen not taking the instructions seriously and was reprimanded for the same. We asked Adnaan if he felt this was one of the reasons for his elimination.

Adnaan Shaikh said, "One of the reason ho sakta hai par woh ek major reason nahi hai kyuki mai ek akela baat nahi kar raha tha. Sabhi log, sabse zyada Armaan ne bahar ki baatein kiya. Armaan ko kuch bhi nahi bola gaya. Itna game kaafi hai."

Take a look at Adnaan Shaikh's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here:

(It could be one of the reasons, but not the major one because I was not the only one talking about the outside world. Everyone used to do the same and Armaan Malik used to do it more often than anyone else, however, he was never punished by Bigg Boss.)

Advertisement

Adnaan Shaikh on his short stay in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Talking about his short stay in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Adnaan mentioned that he feels he achieved a lot during his tenure in the show and won many hearts. He mentions that though he couldn't win the trophy, he won viewers' love and that's what matters to him.

When asked about entering the show with a bang but mellowing down after a while, Adnaan stated that he had the guts to say everything that he said before entering about Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik and Sana Makbul on their faces. However, they made an effort to be on good terms with him and he couldn't avoid that.

Adnaan said, "Bahot saari cheez aapne nahi dekhe ho jaise mere aur Kataria ki jo achi cheeze thi (You have not seen a lot of things like my improved bond with Kataria)."

Advertisement

Adnaan Shaikh on being friends with Lovekesh Kataria post Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked if he will be friends with Lovekesh Kataria after he comes out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Adnaan said, "Bahar aane ke baad, dekhte hai agar usko continue karna ho toh (Let's see if he wants to continue the friendship after coming out of the show)."

He added that Lovekesh used to be pally with him for the rest of the time but things would take an ugly turn during tasks and thus Adnaan couldn't gauge Lovekesh's real personality.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 after Adnaan Shaikh's elimination

Post Adnaan Shaikh's elimination from the show, Bigg Boss made Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey Baharwalas (Spies). However, Makbul gestured to Vishal Pandey about her being the Baharwala which irked Bigg Boss and they punished the contestants by cutting down the cooking gas supply.

ALSO READ: Did BB 17 winner Munawar Faruqui take a jibe at Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant Adnaan Shaikh? WATCH