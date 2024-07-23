Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik recalls when his son Chiku did not want to shoot a song for THIS reason; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is not stopping creating headlines for its dramatic episodes filled with twists and turns. One of the most controversial contestants is Armaan Malik, who is a father to four children and has two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik.

A few hours ago, the makers posted a clip where Armaan was seen narrating his son Chiku, aka Chirayu's tantrum story, which was related to how he did not want to shoot a song.

Armaan Malik opens up on son Chirayu Malik's temper tantrums:

Armaan Malk, who is hogging all the limelight because of Bigg Boss OTT 3, was seen narrating an incident of his son to Sana Makbul. He had said, "Gaana tha ek Chiku ka gaana tha. Waha jaake kehraha hai abhi mei nai kar raha, dhoop hai abhi. Mere liye vanity mangao. Papa bhi toh vanity mei baithte hai. Maine kaha koi nai vanity mangwa di, phone karke bola vanity bhej doh Chiku ke lye. Mana kar raha hai karega nai."

Translation "(There was a song; it was Chiku's song. He went there and said I won't do it now; it's sunny. He asked for a vanity van, saying Papa also sits in a vanity. So I arranged for a vanity van, called, and said, Send a vanity van for Chiku." But he still refused to do it.)"

Armaan continued that Chiku's co-star was a small girl with whom he fought and said, "Tum hamare gaane pe aaye hoh samaj gaye (You are working on our song.)."

Payal Malik's husband, Armaan, further schooled his son and made him realize the little girl had come from far away. He does not understand the life of struggle as he is getting things easily. The YouTuber also said the shoot was canceled, and he had to take his son home.

More about the Maliks:

Armaan Malik first married Payal and then fell in love with her best friend, Kritika Malik. Payal is blessed with Chirayu, twins Ayan and Tuba Malik. On the other hand, Kritika has a son named Zaid. Chirayu is also a content creator, following in the footsteps of his mom and dad, and is famous like them.