Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik, Chandrika Dixit feel makers are BIASED towards Sana Makbul; 'Special treatment diya jaa raha hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has picked up the pace. The grand finale is two weeks away, and soon, the viewers will get the winner of the season. Last week, the Viral Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit was eliminated from the show.

Recently, Chandrika had a reunion with Payal Malik, who was also a part of the show. Malik posted a vlog of their reunion and also shared a conversation wherein the duo shared their thoughts on the makers being biased toward Sana Makbul.

Chandrika Dixit and Payal Malik on Sana Makbul getting favors

In Payal Malik's vlog, she raised the issue of sending a lot of clothes for Armaan and Kritika Malik; however, the clothes do not reach them because the makers are not sending the outfits to them. Payal Malik asked Chandrika, "Ek baat bata, baaki contestant ke kapde nahi pohch rahe par Sana Makbul ke barabar pohch rahe hai, aisa kyu? (Tell me one thing: all contestants' clothes are not reaching, but Sana Makbul is getting all the outfits. How come?)"

Chandrika Dixit replied, "Special treatment diya jaa raha hai. Sirf ek hi insaas ko special treatment mil raha hai. Matlab sabhi logon ke saath aap woh karona, mere bhi kapde nahi aa rahe they, naa Kritika ke jaa rahe hai na Payal ke aa rahe they. Bas ek insaas ke bhar bhar k aarahe they."

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

(They're giving special treatment to her. Only one person is getting special treatment. They should treat everyone equally. I was also not getting my stuff when I was a part of the show; the same was true for Kritika and Payal. Only one person's clothes were sent).

Talking about the same, Dixit said, "Armaan Bhaiyya ka bhi saaman bahar rakha hoga, woh andar nahi bhej rahe hai. Ya toh woh insaan ko short-temper karna chahte hai, ke woh banda maangte maangte itna irritate hojaaye ke woh koi aur hungama kar de."

(Armaan's luggage must've been kept outside; they are not sending the same inside. This might be a strategy of the makers to make the contestants lose their temper).

This week, nominated contestants are Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Deepak Chaurasia.

