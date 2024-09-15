WATCH: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly brings festive cheer with heartwarming Onam dance

Rupali Ganguly, popularly known for her role in Anupamaa delights fans with her behind-the-scenes videos. Whether she’s making fun videos with her co-stars or spending quality time with the dogs on set, she keeps her followers engaged. Recently, she shared a heartwarming video from the Onam celebrations on set, featuring a lively dance with her co-stars Alpana Buch and Aurra Bhatnagar.

The Anupamaa actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a dance video to celebrate the occasion of Onam with her co-stars. In the video, Rupali Ganguly is seen dancing with Alpana Buch, who portrays Leela, and Aurra Bhatnagar who plays the role of Adhya. Their graceful moves to traditional music beautifully capture the festive spirit and spread joy.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Wishing you a very happy Onam filled with peace, love, and light. Happy Onam.”

The post highlighted the strong bond among the Anupamaa cast, showcasing their fun behind-the-scenes moments and off-screen camaraderie.

As soon as the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress shared the video on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section and showered love on them. A fan wrote, “Three Generations of Anupama together.” Another fan commented, “We got a glimpse of this reel 3 days back since then we had been waiting for this and its here.”

Sudhanshu Pandey's unexpected exit from Anupamaa has left fans disheartened. The actor announced on Instagram that he will no longer play Vanraj Shah and apologized for the abrupt decision.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly, who has been with Anupamaa since its beginning, continues to resonate with audiences through her portrayal of a self-reliant homemaker and strong woman.

Anupamaa is a popular Indian TV drama centered on Anupamaa, a devoted homemaker portrayed by Rupali Ganguly. The show follows her journey of self-discovery and empowerment as she seeks to define her identity beyond traditional roles.

