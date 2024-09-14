THROWBACK: When Rakhi Sawant expressed her wish to do Big Brother while talking to Rupali Ganguly, Ravi Kishan and others in Bigg Boss 1

India's favorite controversial show, Bigg Boss Season 1, is considered one of the most underrated but most real seasons of Bigg Boss. The first season featured prominent personalities such as Rupali Ganguly, Rakhi Sawant, Ravi Kishan, Amit Sadh, Rahul Roy, and more. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 1, Rakhi expressed her wish to participate in Big Brother while talking to Rupali.

While on the show, Rupali Ganguly and Rakhi Sawant developed a good relationship and were among the few female participants who lasted a long time in Bigg Boss 1. In one episode, Rakhi expressed her interest in participating in Big Brother while talking to co-contestants Ravi Kishan, Amit Sadh, and Carol Gracias.

Rakhi Sawant had shared, "Muje lagta hai abroad mei joh Big Brother hota hai, muje usme bhi jaana chahiye. Language nahi aati toh kya hua. Isharo se baat kar sakti hu. Meri english aur achi ho jayegi bro udar. English achi toh hai, par aur achi ho jayegi. (I think I should participate in Big Brother. I don't know the language but I can talk through sign language. My English is good but it will become even better if I go there)."

Watch video of Bigg Boss 1 featuring Rakhi Sawant, Rupali Ganguly here-

When Rakhi was suggested to flaunt gold chains if she participates in Big Brother, Rakhi stated, "5-6 chain kyu, vaha par toh sirf two piece mei baat karne ka. Khade hoke (Why to wear chains? I will only wear bikini)."

Advertisement

As the male contestants got up and walked away laughing after hearing Rakhi's statement, Rakhi teased them and said, "Inko bhagana hai toh mere pass chaabi hai, two piece mei baat karne ka (I know how to make them walk away. If I talk about two piece, they will go)."

In the same clip, it is also seen how Rupali Ganguly shares with Rakhi Sawant that the male contestants do not like chilling with them. A young Rupali and Rakhi showcased their real personalities as they survived inside Bigg Boss 1.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan can also be seen talking about Rupali and Rakhi and sharing with another contestant how they act according to their game plan.

For the uninformed, Bigg Boss Season 1 aired from November 2006, 6 to January 26, 2007 and had a run for 86 days. Hosted by Arshad Warsi, the show aired on Sony TV. While actor Rahul Roy lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss Season 1, Carol Gracias emerged as the first runner-up. Ravi Kishan was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 1.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When younger Rakhi Sawant, Sanjeeda Shaikh competed against each other in dance show; promo's BGM drops nostalgia bombs