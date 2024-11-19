EXCLUSIVE: 'I wish I had a man in my life,' what made Dipshikkha Nagppal say this?

Today (November 19), we observe the special day, International Men’s Day. This day is celebrated to honor all men in our lives. On this special day, actress Dipshikkha Nagppal is missing her son. Expressing this feeling, Dipshikkha also mentioned how she wishes she had a man in her life. Dipshikkha is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and is currently seen in the show, Megha Barsenge.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dipshikkha Nagppal shared, "I wish I had a man in my life to make him feel special. But the only man in my life right now is my son, and he’s not here as he’s studying. I would have definitely made him feel special."



However, Dipshikkha believes that special days like Women's Day, Mother’s Day, or Daughter’s Day shouldn’t be the only time to make someone feel special. She said, “There has to be mutual respect every day. Whoever the man in your life is - be it your father, brother, son, husband, or boyfriend - they deserve respect and appreciation all year round, not just on one particular day."

The Megha Barsenge actress expressed, "Unfortunately, I lost my father, and I don’t have a boyfriend or husband. So, I can only think about making my son feel special, but he’s not here right now.”



Dipshikkha believes in equality and feels International Men’s Day should be celebrated with the same enthusiasm as Mother’s Day or Women’s Day. She stressed that they need to be made feel special too and mentioned that she is not against men but against the behavior of certain men and the way they behave and how they treat women.

Dipshikkha mentioned, "That’s what I don’t like. But I do believe that women are complete with men. Whoever they are and whatever role they hold in your life, men are also emotional beings who need attention, pampering, and everything else just like women."

Sharing her views on how the portrayal of men has changed on-screen over time, Dipshikkha stated, "Earlier, TV and films portrayed men as having to be strong all the time. Even I used to think like that because I never had a brother, and my father had a very strong personality."

Dipshikkha mentioned how she realized that even men are vulnerable after she became a mother to a son. She said, "But when I had my son, I realized something. He would cry and feel bad, and I saw that emotions are emotions- they are not related to any gender. I’ve seen my son cry over things and then grow stronger afterward. That experience changed my respect for men."

The Partner actress emphasised, "I’ve realized it’s not about men themselves but about their upbringing. It depends on how their mother and father raise them, what values and culture they instil in them, and how they teach them to treat others, especially women."

She continued, "This upbringing shapes their personality and behavior. As I said earlier, I’m not against men, but I’m against certain behaviors -the way some men disrespect women and their mentality toward them

Dipshikkha was recently seen in shows like Na Umra Ki Seema Ho and Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2.

