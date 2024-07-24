EXCLUSIVE: Megha Barsenge's Kinshuk Mahajan says show's concept is relatable as he knows an abandoned bride from his family

The television show Megha Barsenge is set to hit the TV screens soon. The show will star actors like Neha Rana, Kinshuk Mahajan, and Neil Bhatt in lead roles. The concept of the show revolves around the plight of an abandoned bride, and the show promises to motivate such women to pursue their lives with a new beginning.

Pinkvilla got into an exclusive chat with Kinshuk Mahajan, who will be playing Manoj's character on the show. Mahajan revealed that he could relate to the concept of the show as he knows an abandoned bride from his family.

Kinshuk Mahajan on taking up Megha Barsenge

When asked why he opted to take up Megha Barsenge, Kinshuk Mahajan said that his character Manoj in the show is multi-dimensional and has a lot of scope for performance. He added that the show has a lovely story, and the concept of the show clicked very well with him. He also added that he found the concept of the show relatable as he knows an abandoned bride in his family.

The Pandya Store actor said, "I know someone from the family... It happened with her also, so it was quite relatable, and thus I took up the show."

Take a look at the recent promo of Megha Barsenge here:

Advertisement

Kinshuk Mahajan on Pandya Store cast and crew's reaction to him bagging Megha Barsenge

Kinshuk Mahajan played the righteous Gautam Pandya in Pandya Store. The cast and crew of the show got along pretty well, and we asked Mahajan about his previous show's team's reaction to him bagging the new show. Kinshuk said, "Oh! they're all very happy. As soon as the promos were out, I received many congratulatory messages and good wishes from them. The Director of that show called me up and congratulated me.

He added, "Everybody is enthralled to see me in the show because I played Gautam Pandya for around three years, and everybody wants to see how I'd pull off a negative character in Megha Barsenge."

Kinshuk Mahajan on working with Neil Bhatt

When asked about his experience of working with Neil Bhatt, Kinshuk Mahajan added that he hasn't shot many scenes with Bhatt but knows that he is an extremely professional and cooperative co-actor, to work with. He said, "Neil is a fabulous dancer and a great actor as well. I am looking forward to working with him."

Advertisement

Kinshuk Mahajan on being a part of a multi-starrer project

Kinshuk Mahajan has been a part of multi-starrer projects like Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai and Pandya Store, among others. We asked him if he thinks that, at times, shooting for a multi-starrer gets difficult because of cold wars and fan wars on social media.

Kinshuk said, "No, not at all. In fact, I take it as the other way around. I rather prefer being a part of a multi-starrer project because then you don't have the pressure of running the show. Of course, the pressure is there, but it is relatively lesser than a solo-led show.

The Afsar Bitiya actor added, "In a multi-starrer show, you get time to prepare for your scenes. The attention is divided, and one can justify the scenes given them. There's time also. I'm the kind of person who likes doing multi-starer."

Kinshuk Mahajan has also been a part of TV shows like Bhootu and Tum Aise Hi Rehna, among others.