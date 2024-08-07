EXCLUSIVE: Megha Barsenge's Neha Rana reveals she was impressed with Neil Bhatt's THIS gesture on Bigg Boss 17; talks about show and more

Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan are portraying the roles of Megha, Arjun, and Manoj in the upcoming show Megha Barsenge on Colors. The show tells the story of a deserted bride after her husband leaves her.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neha, the lead actress, talked about working with Neil Bhatt from Bigg Boss 17, and how she found the show's story very touching. Check out her interview to learn more about her thoughts.

Neha Rana on talking to Neil Bhatt about Bigg Boss 17

Neha Rana was asked if she had seen Bigg Boss 17 and if she had talked about it with her co-star Neil Bhatt. She said, "I did not follow the entire season but I'd come across the segment wherein Neil answered a few questions about his wife Aishwarya Sharma wherein he had to answer intricate details about her make-up, jewelry, and accessories."

She added, "The way Neil Bhatt answered was too adorable. One can easily understand how much they love each other. I complimented him and spoke about the same segment."

Take a look at a recent promo of Megha Barsenge here:

Neha Rana on playing Punjabi characters

After playing Elahi in Junooniyatt, Neha Rana is yet again seen playing the Punjabi character of Megha in Megha Barsenge. When asked about the same, Rana said, "The fun part is I'm born and brought up in Punjab, so I don't have to make an extra effort to look and act like one, it comes very naturally to me and I take it quite easy."

Neha Rana on taking up Megha Barsenge

Taking about accepting the offer of Megha Barsenge, Neha Rana said, "I really got carried away with the story and the character when I heard the narration. It kind of moved me and made me think about what would I do if I were in the same situation. It is quite a different character and initially, I couldn't connect to the character, to be honest."

She added, "Because she is going through a range of emotions, but she needs to be strong. I wanted to take the challenge and my first reaction was that this story is quite different and is something that I was waiting for for a few months and thus, I took it up."

The Ishq Par Zor Nahi actress added, "Doing the show was the right decision, I feel, because I got the opportunity to work with great producers like Saurabh Tiwari and Sumit Sethi and Keval Sethi. Especially our Director Sangeeta Rao. It's amazing to see a female Director on the sets which I never got to see in my career span."

She added, "I'm fortunate enough to experience that and I have to tell you, I love her. Our writers are also working extremely hard to produce great content. All of us are working hard to make a great show."

Neha Rana on working with Neil Bhatt and Kinshuk Mahajan

While Neha Rana is relatively new in the industry, her co-actors from the show namely Neil Bhatt and Kinshuk Mahajan have been around in the fraternity for quite a long time. When asked about her experience of working with them, Neha said, "Both of them have been around for quite some time now and what I picked up from them is to be extremely interested and involved in a project."

She added, "At times, people lose their interest and get lethargic but Neil and Kinshuk are quite pumped up and motivated, that's something that I've learned from them."

She concluded, "As an actress, I always prefer to rehearse my scenes well so that we get the flow and add improvisations too during the scene. I am so glad that both of my co-actors take initiative and supported me in my preparations for the scenes. It's great to work with the duo."

Megha Barsenge also stars actors like Deepshika Nagpal and Akshay Anand among others.

