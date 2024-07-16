Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Promo: Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar lock horns; former says 'Bigg Boss mei toh chaata...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 has been in the buzz ever since the contestants flew to Romania to shoot for the stunt-based reality show. However, this time, it grabbed attention due to its alleged controversies. It was reported that Asim Riaz was ousted from the show after his clash with Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot. Now, a promo giving fans a glimpse of what happened is out.

Asim Riaz locks horn with Abhishek Kumar:

A few minutes back, Colors TV dropped a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on their official Twitter handle. The promo starts with Niyati Fatnani taking a dig at Asim Riaz and saying, "Asim jab voh flight mei tha tabse bol rha hai 'Maine bohot pain saha hai.'" Asim, who looks offended, says, "Sir, yeh kaha samjegi, level pe nahi aaye."

Niyati Fatnani replies, "Sir uss level pe aana bhi nahi hai." This statement leaves drops jaws of everyone. Asim is then seen complaining, "Sir ek jhund hai, aise jhund maine bohot sambhale hai. Yeh show chodd ke na chale jaaye sir."

Abhishek Kumar then asks Asim Riaz why he is arguing. Asim gets offended and says, "Ladunga, baat hi mat karo, rehne do." He is then seen walking away and yells, "Tumhe banda dekh kar mazak karna chahiye, thik hai, aukat mei."

Abhishek Kumar loses calm and says, "Teri hawa haina, sab nikal jaayegi. Teri harkate kahi aur kariyo. Galat kyu bol rha hai." Asim states, "Bigg Boss mei toh chata, (shows his foot) ye le, yeh chaat le." Both then give a hit to each other with their shoulder.

About Asim Riaz's alleged ousting from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Initially, reports claimed that Asim Riaz got into a nasty fight with Rohit Shetty after he refused to perform the stunt, citing that it is dangerous. The host told Riaz that he shouldn't back out from performing the stunt and reminded him how the stunt had been tested by a team of experts.

After Asim consistently refused to perform, Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar persuaded him to do the stunt. But this didn't go well with Riaz, and in a fit of rage, he called Abhishek and Shalin 'losers' and expressed his wish not to share the stage with them.

Later, Asim apologized to Rohit, and the latter accepted his apology and made arrangements to get Riaz back on the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to premiere on July 27.

