Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Krishna Shroff blushes as Abhishek Kumar flirts with her; latter says, 'Jackie Sir ko call karo'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to hit the TV screens soon. With daredevil stunts and breathtaking performances of celebrities, the show also guarantees immense entertainment, and a glimpse of the same was seen in a recent promo of the show wherein contestant Abhishek Kumar can be seen flirting with Krishna Shroff. The promo took a fun twist when Kumar tried teaching Shroff Punjabi.

What made Abhishek Kumar say 'Jackie Sir ko call karo' in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Almost every year, at least one couple is seen flirting around in the show, making the episodes more exciting. Last season, Shiv Thakare, Soundus Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja's love angle grabbed eyeballs. And this year, it seems like Abhishek Kumar will be seen flirting with Krishna Shroff.

In the recent promo, we can see Abhishek Kumar teaching Krishna Shroff a line in Punjabi. He teaches her to say, "Tu mere naal vyah kara le (You get married to me)." She then goes on to repeat the line. As soon as Krishna repeats the line and blushes, Abhishek goofily agrees to marry Shroff and says, "Jackie Sir ko call karo (Call Jackie Sir)."

Take a look at the recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is the first season to be shot in Romania. It is slated to go on air on July 27, 2024, on Colors TV. Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show and the contestants include celebrities like Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Krishna Shroff, Aditi Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, and Karan Veer Mehra among others.

Advertisement

So far, many promos of the show have been released and the ardent fans are waiting eagerly for the season to begin airing. Meanwhile, the promo of Asim Riaz's beef with Abhishek Kumar and others has also piqued the curiosity of the viewers.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 RELEASE DATE out; Here's when Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show will premiere