Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar takes a dig at Asim Riaz after their fight: 'Suna hai ek naya..'

Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 is garnering limelight ahead of its premiere on July 27th. This is because a promo has been doing rounds on social media where Abhishek Kumar and Asim Riaz are being seen indulging in a nasty fight. Yes! You have read that correctly. Now, a while ago, Abhishek took to his X handle to give a clear picture of the tiff.

Abhishek Kumar opens up on fight with Asim Riaz in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Abhishek Kumar, took to X to write, "Suna hai ek or promo aaya hai . Ab to jab poora episode aaega tab hi sab pta chlega (It looks like a promo has come out. When the full episode will come out that is the time, the truth shall be revealed)." It was a subtle dig at Asim Riaz.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's tweet here:

The tension between the duo reaches heights when Himanshi Khurana's ex-Asim can be heard saying, "Banda dekh ke mazak karna chaiye, aukaat mein (One should crack a joke, looking at the person and should do the same in limits)." Abhishek further tells him, "Teri hawa hai na yehi nikal dunga(I will defeat you right away)." The fight between the duo reaches its peak and Asim gives a push to Abhishek on his shoulder.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 participants list:

Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, and Aditi Sharma would be seen in Rohit Shetty's much awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. Watch the newest season of the adventure reality show from July 27, only on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.