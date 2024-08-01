Exclusive: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma opens up on her struggles; 'Bhai tu galat hai...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi is making the right noise because of the list of contestants and host Rohit Shetty. Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma is also one of the most popular contestants in the stunt-based reality show. However, the journey was not easy for her and in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about her struggles. Read to know more about the tough times faced by the diva.

Aditi Sharma exclusively tells about her struggling time before Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

During a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Aditi Sharma was asked about her days of struggles that kind of shaped her personality, as we see her now. "Jab aap chote hote hoh aapko lagta hai woh meri opportunity le gaya chalo koi baat nai. But now I have realized sometimes you have to put your foot down and say it out loud and for your thing. Ki bhai tu galat hai aur mei sahi hu," Aditi recalled.

It translates to, "(When you're young, you might feel like someone took your opportunity and think it's okay. But now I've realized that sometimes you have to stand your ground, speak up, and assert yourself. You need to say, 'Look, you're wrong, and I'm right.)"

Take a look at Aditi Sharma here:

The Gangaa actress further said, "Agar tujhe lagta hai ki mei galat hu toh let's debate about it, but I am not going to give away my opportunity just like that (If you think I am wrong.)" The Katha Ankahee star also feels that in life there are many different types of struggles. "For example mei zyada bol nai pati kisi ke samne. Koi agar zyada apna point of view rakhra hoh toh meko lagta hai, mei na bahut giveaway type wali hu. Ki theek hai chal bol raha hai, kar raha hai toh karne deh. Woh bol raha hai bolne doh, usko chahiye koi baat nai chalo."

Translation- "(I can't speak much in front of others. If someone is expressing their point of view strongly, I feel like I'm very accommodating. I think, 'Okay, let them talk, let them do what they want.' If they are talking, let them talk, if they need something, it's fine, let it be.)"

Well, the actress has had a journey she will always remember. Do watch Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14, every weekend on Colors TV and Jio Cinema at 9.30 pm.

