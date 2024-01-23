EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Sharma on exiting Rabb Se Hai Dua; reveals turning down offer to play double role

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront in reporting exclusive updates regarding the generation leap in Rabb Se Hai Dua. Now, we bring to you Aditi Sharma's first reaction to the leap in the show.

In a candid chat with us, the talented actress shared her thoughts and also revealed that she was being considered to play a double role. Read on to know more.

Aditi Sharma on playing a double role in Rabb Se Hai Dua

When asked about her first reaction to the leap and her exit from the show, Aditi Sharma said, "Well, it is obviously sad and disheartening. An actor spends a lot of time on the sets and the cast and crew become like a family. It is always difficult to separate from a family. Interestingly, I was offered to play a double role in the show of Dua and her daughter."

She added, "However, I felt it would be too exhausting to work seven days a week without a break. I wasn't up for such a hectic schedule. To top it all, the production and channel also had things in their mind and thus we mutually decided to not take it forward. I am glad that I was a part of such a great show, cast, and team."

Have a look at a recent clip from Rabb Se Hai Dua-

Aditi Sharma on the leap in Rabb Se Hai Dua

Aditi Sharma said, "I always believe in the phrase, 'the show must go on'. I'm very excited about the post-leap story as many prominent faces are joining the show. I wish them all the very best of luck and I hope the show does well."

Aditi Sharma on bond with cast and crew

She said, "As I mentioned, the team becomes a family and it is upsetting to leave them. It has been the longest show that I have been a part of and it will always remain special. But I think we will all stay connected. I still catch up with my team from the popular show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. And the same will continue with this show's team."

Dheeraj Dhoopar to play the male lead post-leap

After the said generation leap, the show will be led by new faces. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed the viewers that Dheeraj Dhoopar has been locked to play the main lead character. Dhoopar will be playing the character of Subhaan Siddiqui in the show, who is Kaynaat and Hafeez's son.

Other actors to join the cast of Rabb Se Hai Dua

As informed exclusively by us, Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor has also bagged the project and will be seen playing the character of Ghazal's daughter in the show. We also reported about Raymon Kakkar being roped in to play older Dua in the show. As Aditi Sharma exits the show, the makers retained the character of Dua and the same will be portrayed by Kakkar.

Newbie Tanish Mahendru, who is an established model, has also been roped in to play the character of Sufi in the show.

Pinkvilla also informed the viewers that Amrapali Gupta is all set to play the character of Kaynaat in the show. Kaynaat is Subhaan's mother. In an exclusive chat with us, Gupta revealed that her character in the show will only be negative towards the main female lead.



