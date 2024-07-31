Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Aditi Sharma REACTS to Asim Riaz controversy; Says 'Jo unhone kaha wo kaafi offensive tha'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is the talk of the town. While the premiere episode grabbed the spotlight, Asim Riaz's controversy left netizens divided. Pinkvilla exclusively contacted the former Bigg Boss 13 contestants and several personalities, including Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh, who reacted to Asim's fallout with host Rohit Shetty. And now, one of the KKK 14 contenders, Aditi Sharma, too spoke about the same.

Aditi Sharma on Asim Riaz's expulsion from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Recently, Aditi Sharma was spotted in the city, exuding comfy vibes in a casual fit. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant was wearing a black formal satin shirt and paired it with blue jeans. The bottom wear featured neither a too-slim nor flared silhouette, but it did appear comfortable. While the actor posed candidly in the camera, she had an interaction with the shutterbugs.

On being asked about what made Asim Riaz upset, the Rabb Se Hai Dua fame said, "Yeh sab maine already interviews mein bataya hai (I have already told all this in the interviews)." Aditi added, "Asim kaafi strong contender hain, no doubt. but jo unhone kaha wo kaafi offensive tha. So, reaction zaahir tha (Asim is a very strong contender, no doubt. But what he said was quite offensive. So, the reaction was obvious)."

Have a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Aditi Sharma was one of the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 who received 'Fear Fanda.' During the elimination stunt, she competed against Kedar Aashish Mehrotra. After the Anupamaa actor won the task, she got emotional thinking of her elimination. But Rohit Shetty announced that no eviction would happen, giving Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka fame another chance.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Hosted by maverick Rohit Shetty, the announced contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

However, after his fallout with the Golmaal director, Asim has been ousted from the show. Rohit asserted that the rapper not only disrespected everyone but their profession too.

