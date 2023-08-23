EXCLUSIVE: Rakhi Sawant spills beans on Adil Durrani’s Iranian girlfriend; reveals why he was in Mysuru jail

Rakhi Sawant, the popular actress and television personality has been making headlines lately with her verbal spat with her estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani. The former couple has been making serious allegations against each other after he was imprisoned in Mysuru jail over a complaint filed by Rakhi. Recently, Adil Durrani made some shocking allegations against the former Bigg Boss contestant and stated that she is the biggest mistake of his life.

However, in a recent Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant finally addressed her ex-husband's claims and made some serious allegations against him. Read the excerpts of the chat, below:

Rakhi Sawant spills beans on Adil Durrani’s Iranian girlfriend

In her Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant was asked about Adil Durrani's Iranian girlfriend, whom she mentioned during a previous press meet. For the unversed, the actress had stated that it was not her, but Adil's Iranian girlfriend is the reason behind his imprisonment.

"I filed a case against him in Mumbai. He cheated on me and abused me in every possible way, and raped me after consuming Viagra. Also, he had many affairs with many girls. I don't want to take the name of any girls right now. I don't want to give publicity to them and make them stars. But yesterday, he made so many allegations against me, that's why I'm here, otherwise, I was not interested in talking about him," stated Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi reveals why Adil was imprisoned

The famous television personality also opened up about Adil Durrani's arrest and revealed why he was imprisoned in Mysuru jail. "It was not for me. It was for his ex-girlfriend, an Iranian girl. She is a student, and they were in a relationship for 5 years. He used to make vulgar videos with her, and she submitted those to the police," revealed Rakhi Sawant.

"He was saying that I paid Rs. 3 Lakh to that girl to file a rape case against him. Can any girl file a rape case because I paid 3 Lakhs, without any evidence? Will police imprison him with an evidence video? It won't happen, even if you spent crores for that," she concluded.

