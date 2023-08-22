EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil Khan Durrani of selling her nude videos

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Rakhi Sawant, the famous entertainer, dancer, and actress has been grabbing headlines after her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani made shocking allegations against Rakhi Sawant. Adil was imprisoned in Mysuru jail for five months on charges of fraud, theft, and assault, as complained by Rakhi Sawant in an FIR. On August 21, he returned to Mumbai and said that he will seek justice. On August 22, Rakhi sat down for a media interaction and claimed that Adil Khan Durrani wants to gain publicity. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakhi made a shocking revelation as she accused Adil of selling her nude videos.

Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil Durrani of selling her nude videos

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant made numerous shocking revelations against her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. She accused him of selling her nude videos on social media. Showing her phone, the actress said, "I want to show to people but mai logo ko nehi dikha paa rahi." She said that her nude videos got more than 47 lakh views on his social media account.

Rakhi further added, "I am in bathroom and he's shooting from can you see? Aise bohot saare videos. Mera full body nude dikh rahe hai. I was quiet. I was his wife and he was raping me in the house." When asked why she tolerated all of this, the actress shared, "Videos viral ho jayenga na fir kya karu main. Zaher kha jau, suicide kar lu, kaha jau? Pure duniya mere nude video dekhne ke baad kaha jau? Kidhar jau, kaunse samaj mein rahu? Tell me where should I go? How to show my face to the world? Mai normal ladki nehi hu, India ke celebrity hu, ek brand hu. Within one year mera talaq kar diya usne."

Watch the exclusive video:

Meanwhile, on August 21, at the press conference, Adil Khan Durrani shared that he would seek justice as well as take legal action against Rakhi Sawant. He added that he is gonna do a lot of things without informing the media because he does not want the media trial.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

