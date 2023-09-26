EXCLUSIVE: Sumbul Touqeer Khan once auditioned for DID Li'l Champs? Gets nostalgic meeting Geeta Kapur again

Sumbul Touqeer’s new show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon aired its first episode yesterday. There has been a lot of buzz about the show. The Sumbul Touqeer’s new show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon aired its first episode yesterday. There has been a lot of buzz about the show. The production house and channel made sure to promote the show well before it hit the TV sets. The team of Kavya visited India's Best Dancer to promote their show wherein Sumbul met Geeta Kapur who's one of the judges of the show. Sumbul had auditioned for Dance India Dance as a kid while Geeta was a judge there too. Pinkvilla got in touch with Sumbul Touqeer to know her experience of reconnecting with Geeta Kapur after many years and if they spoke about the former's audition on the show.

Sumbul on meeting Geeta Kapur after years

"Meeting Geeta Kapur again on India's Best Dancer 3 was an incredibly surreal experience. I had initially auditioned for the show as a kid, and back then, just the thought of being in the same room as Geeta Kapur filled me with awe and excitement. She was, and still is, an icon in the world of dance and entertainment. When my sister Saniya Touqeer and I first met her as a child, I was overwhelmed by her presence. Fast forward to my appearance on the show as a TV star, and it felt like coming full circle. The difference this time around was that I wasn't just a wide-eyed contestant; I was now an actor with my own accomplishments and recognition. Geeta ma'am remembered me from those early auditions, which was a heartwarming moment. It was a beautiful reminder of how far I had come in my journey as a performer."

Have a look at the promo of India's Best Dancer 3 with Kavya cast

Pinkvilla also got it's hand on a couple of pictures of Sumbul during her Dance India Dance days and we can't stop adoring the cutie that Sumbul has always been.

Have a look at the pictures below

Conversation between Sumbul and Geeta

"I did have the opportunity to speak to Geeta Kapur behind the scenes. It was a moment of nostalgia and gratitude. We reminisced about my audition as a child and how much I had grown since then. She shared some valuable words of wisdom and encouragement, which meant the world to me. Geeta Kapur has a way of making you feel comfortable and motivated, and that conversation gave me the extra boost of confidence I needed".

ALSO READ: Kathaa Ankahee: Major roadblock to occur in Kathaa and Viaan's wedding; will they get married?