EXCLUSIVE: Sumbul Touqeer lauds Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon costar Mishkat Verma as 'one of the best actors'

Kavya- Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon is all set to hit the TV screens. The story of the show revolves around a middle-class girl wanting to become an IAS officer. The show has a promising cast consisting of actors like Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in the lead roles. Sumbul plays the character of an aspiring IAS officer while Mishkat plays the character of an understanding individual in Kavya's life named Adhiraj. Adhiraj will be quite instrumental in motivating Kavya to follow her dreams and not give up because of the challenges that life puts her into. In an exclusive interview, Sumbul praised her co-star from the show.

Sumbul calls Mishkat 'one of the best actors' she has worked with

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sumbul revealed that Mishkat has been quite supportive. She said, "He has been quite supportive and when you have a nice 'actor' opposite you, things get easier. There are many 'stars' in the TV industry, but there are very few 'actors' and Mishkat is one of the best actors that I've ever worked with". This confession of hers left Mishkat Varma baffled and overwhelmed. Mishkat took the compliment and said, "She has worked with great actors so far". To this Sumbul revealed, "Yes, I feel I've been very lucky in that part as I've got to work with many good actors".

Have a look at Sumbul and Mishkat's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla

Sumbul's journey in the industry so far

Sumbul Touqeer started off her career as a child artist and featured in many shows like Chandragupta Maurya among others before bagging a part in Bollywood movie Article 15. Sumbul rose to fame with her stint in the TV show Imlie and her vibrant personality offscreen garnered her a lot of fame due to which she bagged Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul was one of the most talked about contestants on the show. She took a short break post Bigg Boss 16 and was featured in a music video opposite Sumedh Mudgalkar. Now, she is all set for the release of her new show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon.