With several platforms available for the audience to consume content, the shelf-life of TV shows particularly has reduced, and one may consider themselves fortunate if their daily soap survives a minimum of 4 months. Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma starrer, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon premiered on September 25, 2023, and after a generous run of almost a year, the makers have pulled down the curtains.

Upon learning about this development, Pinkvilla reached out to its female lead Sumbul Touqeer, and interacted with her about the show going off air. For the unversed, the 20-year-old enacted the character of an IAS officer who challenged society's stereotypes while grappling to strike the perfect balance between her professional and personal life. Following are the excerpts from the interview:

Did you expect this shelf-life for the show?

To be honest, I didn’t come in with any specific expectations about how long the show would run. I knew we had a beautiful story to tell, and the audience connected with it right from the start. Obviously, a part of me hoped the journey would continue, though I’m incredibly happy with what we’ve achieved in this one year. It’s been a memorable ride, and I’m so thankful for the love and support we’ve received from our viewers.

Are you satisfied with the climax of this show?

No actor is ever satisfied, but the writers and the entire team have really put in a lot of thought to ensure that the ending does justice to all the characters, especially Kavya. I think the audience will appreciate how everything wraps up. It’s a strong, emotional, and fulfilling climax that will leave a lasting impression. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to such a beautiful journey.

Could you shed some light on what viewers can expect from the final episode of Kavya?

The final episode is going to be a mix of emotions—there will be some heart-touching moments and a lot of closure for the characters. Without giving too much away, I can say that viewers will get to see Kavya’s strength one last time as she makes an important decision. There are also a few surprises that will make the episode very special. I think fans will feel content with how things end, and they’ll cherish the journey that Kavya has been on.

What are you going to miss the most?

There’s so much I’m going to miss! First and foremost, the amazing people I worked with. The entire cast and crew became like a second family to me. We spent so much time together on set, creating memories, sharing laughter, and working through challenges. I’ll also miss playing Kavya—she’s such a strong and inspiring character. It’s always hard to say goodbye to a character that becomes a part of you. But yes, the relationships and the little moments on set are what I’ll miss the most.

Do you have any other offers in hand?

I’m taking my time to carefully go through the roles and projects I want to take on next. After such an intense and beautiful journey with Kavya, I want my next project to be just as impactful. I’m looking for roles that challenge me as an actor and allow me to grow even further and now let’s see what the future holds.

What was your first reaction when you got to know about the show going off-air?

It was definitely a mixed feeling. I was surprised, but at the same time, I understand that every show has its own lifespan. It was a bittersweet moment for me because I knew the story had to end. It’s always hard to say goodbye to something you’ve been so deeply attached to, but I’m also really proud of the work we’ve done and how we’ve touched people’s hearts. It’s a natural part of the journey, and I’m grateful for everything this show has given me.

Will we get to see your and Mishkat’s bond continue the way it is right now?

Definitely! Mishkat Varma and I developed a wonderful friendship during the show. We’ve shared so many fun and emotional moments on and off screen. Even though the show is ending, we’ll continue to stay in touch. Our bond is real, and we’ll keep supporting each other in our future projects. It’s special when you build such strong relationships in this industry, and I’m sure our friendship will continue for years to come.

What’s next that you are focusing on?

Right now, I’m focusing on taking a little break, recharging, and then looking for my next project. I want to explore new opportunities, but I also want to be careful and choose something that feels right and challenging at the same time. I want to keep growing as an actor, so I’m looking for roles that push me beyond my comfort zone. And besides that, I also want to spend some quality time with my family. There’s a lot to look forward to, and I’m excited for what’s next.

