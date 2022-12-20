EXCLUSIVE: Ved actress Jiya Shankar says being absent from film's posters 'bothers' her

Jiya Shankar is foraying into the Marathi film industry with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza's home production film, Ved. The trailer of the film gives an insight into the tragic love story created between Riteish, Genelia, and Jiya Shankar. Jiya is seen as his love interest, and Riteish is unable to get over her even after seven years of his marriage to Genelia. This makes Genelia and Riteish's marriage a loveless one. The trailer launch of Ved was held a few days ago, and the whole crew and cast were super-excited with the kind of responses being received. Jiya Shankar on Ved's trailer launch event

Pinkvilla exclusively interacted with Jiya Shankar, who is currently seen in the television show, Pishachini. Sharing her experience about witnessing her movie's trailer launch, she described the entire feeling as 'surreal.' Jiya stated, "It was amazing and it was really good to watch the song as well on the screen. It was a theatrical experience and I got to live it in a way. I can't keep calm. It's my first Marathi film and I always wanted to do one. I was waiting for the right opportunity but I never thought it would be this. Ved is very different because if you see Marathi cinema, rarely do they make love stories and it has a very niche audience. I always expected that I will get a very different character but never in my weirdest imagination did I think that I will be offered to play opposite Riteish and Genelia, and that way it was a nice experience. I am overwhelmed with what the universe is offering me."

Jiya's mom's reaction to the film "She is super excited and it just took me years to hear from her that she is proud of me. I finally heard these words from her and that was a special moment for me," said the actress. Jiya Shankar on not being on Ved's posters The 27-year-old stated that it bothers her but she trusts Riteish and Genelia. "It does bother me, I am a human being after all. It's okay, I trust them with however they want to take it ahead but eventually when people will watch the film, I know things are going to be very different for me as well. The Universe has my back, and no matter what happens and however it happens, what's mine will come to me. This is also a part of when you don't have a backup," concluded Jiya Shankar.

