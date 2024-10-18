Kushal Tandon CONFIRMS being in relationship with Shivangi Joshi and says, 'My mother desperately wants to see me married'

It's confirmed! Kushal Tandon has finally admitted to dating actress Shivangi Joshi. Yes, the actors who were last seen together in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka have been rumored to be in a relationship for a long time. However, the couple was tight-lipped about it and never officially confirmed being together. But now, in a recent interview, Kushal confessed to being in a relationship with Shivangi and added that they are taking it very slowly.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Kushal Tandon (39) spoke about his relationship with actress Shivangi Joshi (26) after being asked about his marriage plans with her. He shared, "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow. My mother desperately wants to see me married, and unka bas chale toh meri shadi aaj hi karwa de (My mother desperately wants to see me married, and if it's upon her, then she might get me married today itself)."

Speaking more about his marriage plans, the actor expressed how anything can happen at any time. Kushal Tandon mentioned that he has finally found his ladylove, and the hunt of his parents to find a suitable match for him has now stopped.

A glimpse from Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka's last day of shoot:

For the uninformed, fans showered immense love on Kushal and Shivangi's on-screen chemistry in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. KuShiv started trending since then on social media, and their off-screen bond also received tremendous love.

While talking to the portal, the Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai actor even revealed that his parents have moved to Mumbai with him from Lucknow. Despite moving to Mumbai, Kushal shared how their roots will remain in Lucknow. He recalled how he was in boarding school in childhood and then moved to America to pursue higher studies, due to which he didn't spend much time with his parents back then.

Kushal Tandon has expressed his desire to spend more time with his parents and has plans to buy a bigger house in Mumbai to live with them. After the TV show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka ended, he has been concentrating on improving his physical health and fitness. When asked about his future professional plans, Kushal mentioned that he has offers for both web shows and TV and is considering his options.

