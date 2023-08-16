Bigg Boss: Abhishek Malhan to Shehnaaz Gill; 10 celebs who didn't win the show but gained immense popularity

Bigg Boss is India's most loved reality show that instantly catches the audience's eye whenever it begins. The show and the controversies linked to it often become the town's talk. Apart from its TV version, the OTT version of the show also turned out to be a hit among viewers. Each season, famous people from different backgrounds join to compete for the prized winner's title. The contestant who stays true to themselves and captures the audience's hearts with their opinions becomes the Bigg Boss champion. Starting in 2006, the show has held viewers' attention for over a decade. It's also known for giving participants a career boost. There were many celebs who didn't win but have become hugely popular through their stint on the show.

Let's take a look at 10 celebs who didn't win the show but gained immense popularity:

Abhishek Malhan:

Abhishek Malhan was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2, capturing the audience's attention with his strong judgement, unfiltered behavior, and unwavering determination to secure victory. He was recognized for fearlessly expressing his opinions and his commitment to playing a fair game set him apart. Abhishek's authentic approach to the game resonated with fans and he emerged as a fans' favorite contestant. During his tenure, Abhishek's bond with fellow contestant Manisha Rani struck a chord with the viewers. Though he didn't win the show but Abhishek's standing as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a testament to his impressive achievements throughout the competition.

Manisha Rani:

Manisha Rani joined Bigg Boss OTT 2 and captured the audience's affection with her playful and flirty personality, innocent actions, and humorous words. While on the show, she became good friends with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Manisha always made sure to keep the viewers entertained with her acts and earned a massive number of fans. Owing to her performance, she reached the top 3, while Elvish won the competition.

Asim Riaz:

Asim Riaz gained prominence as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. His candid and strong viewpoints, along with his protective nature towards Himanshi Khurana, resonated well with the audience. Asim's affection for Himanshi blossomed instantly upon her entry into the house. Their relationship became a standout element of the thirteenth season, capturing viewers' attention. Following his Bigg Boss journey, Asim's trajectory has been marked by success, with numerous music video releases and notable collaborations such as sharing the stage with French music producer DJ Snake.

Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, where her strong bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla captured significant attention. During her time on the show, Shehnaaz earned the playful label of a 'flipper,' delighting the audience with her lighthearted pranks and amusing conversations. Notably, her dialogue "Tawda kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta?" became viral like wildfire. After her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz embarked on a diverse journey, exploring avenues such as modeling, acting, and singing, showcasing her multifaceted talents. Her exceptional skills garnered an immense fan following and her popularity reached new heights.

Nishant Bhat:

Nishant Bhat is a renowned Bollywood choreographer with a notable presence on multiple reality shows. He rose to prominence through his appearances on Bigg Boss OTT and later on Bigg Boss 15. Nishant became a notable figure on the show due to his outspoken viewpoints and established close bonds with fellow contestants Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. His unwavering support and genuine friendship with Shamita Shetty garnered his affection from the viewers. Thus, he went on to become a fans' favorite contestant.

Abdu Rozik:

Abdu Rozik, a famous social media star and singer from Tajikistan, became really popular after he joined the famous TV show Bigg Boss 16, which was hosted by Salman Khan. However, Abdu decided to leave the show on his own because he had work commitments already. While he was on the show, people really liked him for his cute looks and how down-to-earth he was. He also became good friends with other contestants like Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. In a short time, people started loving Abdu, who they also call 'Chota Bhaijaan,' and even now, his fans on the internet keep showing him a lot of love.

Shiv Thakare:

Shiv Thakare took part in Bigg Boss 16 and emerged as the first runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted show. While he was on the show, people really liked his strong personality and the way he expressed his opinions during arguments. He was often tagged as the head of the 'mandali' (group) and was called out for being calculative in his decision-making. But even with everything said, viewers really appreciated how Shiv was a good friend to MC Stan, how he helped Shalin Bhanot when he was feeling sad, and how he cared for Sumbul Touqeer. People also loved how he was a true friend to Abdu Rozik and how he supported the group through the good times and bad times. Because of all this, Shiv became very famous after being on the show.

Sunny Leone:

Sunny Leone entered the spotlight as a fresh face on Bigg Boss 5 and swiftly gained widespread recognition. Bigg Boss played a significant role in launching Sunny Leone's career in Bollywood. After leaving the show, she made a direct transition to the film industry. Interestingly, while she was a contestant on the show, well-known Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt extended an offer for a film to her.

Nora Fatehi:

The Canadian dancer and actress Nora Fatehi made a surprise entry as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 9. Her career soared after the show's conclusion. She swiftly became a prominent figure in Bollywood, starring in numerous films and featuring in some of the industry's most popular songs. Today, Nora is a well-established Bollywood actress, with hits like 'Dilbar dilbar', 'Kamariya', and 'Garmi' that the audience adores.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 and succeeded in capturing the audience's affection through her robust character and straightforward viewpoints. Despite being an actress, her humble demeanor and authentic personality resonated strongly with viewers. During her stint, her friendship with Ankit Gupta was loved by their viewers and both gained immense fan following. Despite reaching the top 3, Priyanka didn't lift the trophy of the season but went on to gain immense fan following and success.

Speaking about Salman Khan hosted show's latest season, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale episode was aired on August 14, and wild card entrant Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show.

