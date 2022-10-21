EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Kundrra opens up on his Diwali plans this year
Karan Kundrra is busy promoting his upcoming music video 'Inni Si Gal'.
Karan Kundrra, the handsome hunk of the industry, has carved a special corner in the hearts of the masses over the years. The actor has donned many hats as a host and always won audiences' hearts with his talent. Karan has starred in numerous music videos with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash and other actresses as well. The talented actor is presently busy promoting his upcoming music video 'Inni Si Gal', in which he stars opposite actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. As the auspicious occasion of Diwali is approaching, we questioned Karan Kundrra and asked about his plans, that he has on this occasion.
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra spoke about his Diwali plans and shared how is he planning to celebrate it. The actor shared that he would not be traveling to his hometown as his parents are in Mumbai. Karan said, "Right now, my entire focus is on 'Inni Si Gal' because it is a very sweet project, and the more people watch your work, you are only as good as that, so we want to spend the next couple of days promoting that song. But thankfully, my parents are here, and there is nobody in my hometown now. I'm probably going to do the Diwali puja at my new house." When asked if he would enter his new abode on Diwali, Karan replied 'no' and said he would just do the Diwali Pooja.
Watch the full interview here:
Karan Kundrra's career:
Karan Kundrra has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was last seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he featured in music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan.
ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra share PICS of photoshoot with Tejasswi Prakash; Jokes ‘she bullied me into it’