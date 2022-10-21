EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Kundrra opens up on his Diwali plans this year

Karan Kundrra, the handsome hunk of the industry, has carved a special corner in the hearts of the masses over the years. The actor has donned many hats as a host and always won audiences' hearts with his talent. Karan has starred in numerous music videos with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash and other actresses as well. The talented actor is presently busy promoting his upcoming music video 'Inni Si Gal', in which he stars opposite actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. As the auspicious occasion of Diwali is approaching, we questioned Karan Kundrra and asked about his plans, that he has on this occasion.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra spoke about his Diwali plans and shared how is he planning to celebrate it. The actor shared that he would not be traveling to his hometown as his parents are in Mumbai. Karan said, "Right now, my entire focus is on 'Inni Si Gal' because it is a very sweet project, and the more people watch your work, you are only as good as that, so we want to spend the next couple of days promoting that song. But thankfully, my parents are here, and there is nobody in my hometown now. I'm probably going to do the Diwali puja at my new house." When asked if he would enter his new abode on Diwali, Karan replied 'no' and said he would just do the Diwali Pooja.