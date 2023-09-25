EXCLUSIVE Video: Kavya Ek Jasba Ek Junoon actor Mishkant Varma resembles Ranbir Kapoor

The buzz around the corner about Sumbul Touqeer's upcoming show Kavya Ek Jasba Ek Junoon is finally here. The show is coming today on television. the show talks about the life struggles of Kavya Bansal who becomes an IAS officer but her backstory is filled with hardships and sacrifice. Her promos of the show have garnered a lot of attention from fans and fans are all hyped up about the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvila the leads Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkant Varma gave a lot of spoilers about the show and the actor being called Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike.

Mishkant Varma is referred to as Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike

The versatile actor Mishkant Varma in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla that he has been often mistaken for or said to be Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike. Upon this, the actor said, "Abhi toh bahut zada hogaya hai. (this is going too much now) I've started to question my father what is this? Itna ka resemblance hai(how much I resemble)...but he is like aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. I do get a lot. It's like a compliment to me. Ranbir Kapoor is a looker yeah...I hope I can act like him. I'm far off from that. As I grow older I'm getting more compliments that I look like him "

Sumbul seems hesitant to say if he is lookalike

After Mishkant, Sumbul was asked if she felt the same and she said, "If it had been only Ranbir Kapoor it's fine but he has been often referred to many actors like Kartik Aryan and a lot of people. So I think that he is original for me."

The show is premiering today with a unique idea to make a difference when differences make it difficult. Stay tuned for more.

