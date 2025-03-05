EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says ‘it’s not easy at all’ on doing Hindi films; here’s why

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become one of the most prominent actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame with her stint in Udariyaan, a role for which she is still remembered today. Her fans are eager to see her on the big screen, and in a recent conversation with us, the actress shared if there’s a chance for it to happen anytime soon. While speaking on this, she also mentions why she thinks it’s incredibly difficult to get into movies.

We asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary if she wants to do movies. The actress candidly confesses, “I really wish, but to get into movies, it’s a task. It is not easy at all. I have taken a small break from TV because it’s a long time commitment, and I want to explore more.” She also adds that she has a few projects lined up, which she cannot reveal. “For now, movies and OTT, let’s see,” adds Choudhary.

Watch the full interview with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary below:

Further, explaining her thoughts, she shares, “I feel, for outsiders, there is a lot of struggle. You deny it, accept it, but hain struggle. I feel ghera bana liya hain film industry mein. There are few people who give a chance, but if you are lucky enough to get a chance, then you continue doing hard work. I believe in this– do your hard work, maybe not today or tomorrow, but definitely, I am going to grab it. But I know getting into movies is very difficult. If the time is right, you’ll get it.”

The Udaariyaan actress also talks about categorizing actors. She says categorizing actors based on the medium- TV, OTT, films- is weird because a good actor shines everywhere.

However, the actress has received a few offers in film, but she didn’t like the script, so she turned them down.