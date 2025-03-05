EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary bag lead role in Udaariyaan in just one day?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, one of the most prominent names in the television industry, became the audience's favorite star after her stint on Bigg Boss 16. While she gained fame for her unfiltered personality on the controversial show, it was her acting prowess in her debut show, Udaariyaan, that proved to be a game-changer in her career.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared the story behind landing the lead role in Udaariyaan, a show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. She revealed that she received a text message from Sargun Mehta, offering her the role of Tejo Sandhu. Priyanka recounted, "One morning, during the COVID-19 pandemic, I woke up and checked my Instagram while having coffee. I saw a message from Sargun ma'am on Instagram."

Advertisement

Priyanka admitted she was surprised, realizing that Sargun Mehta is a big name in the Punjabi film industry. The actress disclosed that Sargun had asked her to audition for Udaariyaan, and she immediately agreed. Priyanka added, "Her team contacted me and sent me a script. It felt magical because it just happened—I wasn't prepared. But thankfully, it did."

Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The Udaariyaan actor revealed that she received the show's script in the afternoon, around 1–2 PM, sent her audition video by 6 PM, and by 10–11 PM, she was informed that she had been finalized to play the lead role in the show.

Advertisement

Priyanka admitted that she couldn't believe she had been selected as the lead without undergoing a look test, a mock shoot, or even meeting the makers. While she realized it was genuine since Sargun Mehta had personally texted her, she still found it hard to fathom that she had been chosen for such a significant role. Priyanka revealed that she repeatedly sought reassurance from the makers when they asked her to come to Chandigarh.

The Bigg Boss 16 fame shared that she even asked the makers whether a promo featuring her would be released, and they confirmed that it would, as she was the lead. Priyanka then decided to take the opportunity and flew to Chandigarh alone. She admitted that she still felt unsure even after reaching Chandigarh for the shoot but mentioned that, fortunately, everything worked out.

Udaariyaan starred Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta , and Isha Malviya in lead roles.