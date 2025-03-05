EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ‘Main haar maan ke chali gayi’; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confesses to almost giving up on acting

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry today, enjoys immense fan support. The actress had a humble beginning, and it is sheer determination and hard work that took her where she is today. However, it was not easy for her to find her footing, and during the initial years, she almost gave up on her acting dream and returned to Jaipur.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the guest for our latest Behind The Success episode. During the exclusive conversation, she opened up about her struggle in the initial days and packing her bags. The Udaariyaan actress shares that she couldn’t crack an audition in the initial days because she was not confident in front of the camera.

“Maine bhi haar mani. Ek time par jab thak gayi ki itna nahi ho rraha jitna socha tha, I shifted back to Jaipur. And within a month, maybe he was watching my journey and felt ‘beta last moment pe kyun haar maan rahe ho’, then Udaariyaan happened,” says Choudhary.

(I also gave up at one point. There was a time when I got tired because things weren’t working out as much as I had hoped, so I shifted back to Jaipur. And within a month, maybe he was watching my journey and thought, ‘Why are you giving up at the last moment, dear?’ Then Udaariyaan happened)

Watch the entire conversation with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary here:

The actress continues speaking, “Ek baar ke liye main haar maan ke chali gayi thi, I gave my 110%, but it wasn’t working out for me. Par haar maan ke maine ya nahi kiya ki main shaadi kar lungi. Maine phir make-up main kaam shuru kiya. I started making reels. Because I always believed in becoming financially independent (For a moment, I had accepted defeat and left. I gave my 110%, but it just wasn’t working out for me. But even then, I never thought of giving up by getting married. Instead, I started working in makeup. I began making reels).”

Besides talking about her early days in Mumbai, the actress talked about how Udaariyaan happened, her future plans, and more.