Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: 'I don't feel jealousy,' Shakti Arora on comparisons with Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the much-loved television shows, and it's undergone a generational leap. The current track revolves around Shakti Arora (Ishaan), Bhavika Sharma (Savi Chavan), and Sumit Singh (Sharvari Kamble). Season one of the series included Neil Bhatt (Virat), Ayesha Singh (Sai), and Aishwarya Sharma (Patralekha), and had an amazing fan following. Stepping onto a show that already has a huge fan base involves immense courage, and to talk about it, Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Shakti Arora to understand his perspective about the show, comparisons that shall come along, TRPs, leaving Kundali Bhagya and his overall journey in the industry. Read:

How did Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin happen?

I received a call from the production house of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein; we had a couple of meetings and look tests, and I was finalized. I knew Rajesh Ram Singh, the producer of the show, as I had worked with him on my previous show. As I would fit the bill as Ishaan, that was how Ishaan and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein happened.

Kamran to Ishaan Bhonsale - How has your journey been?

It has been a very long journey from Kamran to Ishaan, but there has always been one thing from the start until now - I believe in myself. I knew that I am not the best looker, do not have the best body, or even possess the best talent, yet I knew that I have the substance in me to hold the audience. I always believed in myself and wanted to be true to my craft and art, which was a breather for me.

The TRPs have dropped. What do you have to say about that?

The TRP has not dropped; it has always been between 2 and 2.4 and is fluctuating between those. A show cannot go on a single-digit TRP; it will always keep fluctuating. It will take time for the audience to accept it, but we will make sure to win the audience's hearts. We need time to build the story, and by doing good work, we get appreciation from the audience.

Post-leaps have currently become a trend and there are huge risks involved.

I think I was never up for the leap until Kundali Bhagya happened. If the show, the makers, and the characters are good, then you can pull off the leaps. The plus point is that you get the audience on the platter; they are already set. You just have to win their hearts and tell them to hold on, fasten their seatbelts, and watch the show, whereas, for a new show, there is a huge responsibility. It needs to have good content, and it is safer to do an ongoing show that the audience has already accepted, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is this show.

Comparisons shall often be drawn to Neil Bhatt. Are you prepared for it?

I do not think comparisons should be made between Neil Bhatt and me. He was playing a different character, and I am playing a different one. Comparisons can be made when we replace an actor, and I have not replaced him; this is totally a fresh and new character. Neil is an amazing actor; I have known him since the start of my career. He is a gem of a person, which can be seen in his acting, and he is a sweetheart. I do not feel jealousy from anyone, and I do not feel competition from other actors either. But comparisons are bound to happen.

I left Kundali Bhagya as they were going to take a 20-year leap and I was not comfortable playing an older character Shakti Arora

Did you leave Kundali Bhagya because you didn't want to play an elderly role or Ghum was locked by then?

Yes, I left Kundali Bhagya as they were going to take a 20-year leap and I was not comfortable playing an older character as I could not relate to it and the dynamics of the character. If it were a film showing the journey from young to old, that would be a mettle for an actor, and in these kinds of roles, you tend to get typecast. I did not want to do that, and amicably, we decided, and I quit the show. It was after I quit Kundali Bhagya that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein happened.

