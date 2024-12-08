CID Promo: Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman returns in action; says '6 saal baad lauta hu lekin...'

The wait is over, as audiences' beloved Television crime-based show, CID, is set to return this December. Featuring the original cast, Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava, in pivotal roles, the show promises more entertainment and exciting cases that the CID team will solve in Season 2. To increase the excitement among the audience, the channel is releasing promos back-to-back.

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of CID a few hours back featuring the OG Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman. In this promo, daredevil ACP Pradyuman is set to hunt criminals and has proved that his reign is here to stay forever. In the clip, as the criminal tries to attack, ACP Pradyuman seizes him and says, "Bache, bhale 6 saal baad lauta hu lekin akad toh vohi hai aaj bhi, toofani! (Although I have returned after 6 years, the attitude is still the same)."

Watch CID promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Tufaani jazba, tez dimag aur mujrim ko pakadne ki himmat, yaani ACP Pradyuman."

The action-packed promo brings back all the memories attached to this show, the characters and the star cast. With Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Dayanand Shetty as Daya and Aditya Srivastava as Abhijeet, the viewers are set for a treat of non-stop entertaining episodes that will leave you on the edge of your seats.

Advertisement

The new season of CID will also feature Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe, Ansha Sayed as Inspector Purvi, Ajay Nagrath as Sub-Inspector Pankaj among others.

For the uninformed, Pinkvilla was the first one to inform its reader that CID is set to go on floors in Mumbai from November 2024.

CID went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India. The new season of the show will premiere from December 21, 2024, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: CID Premiere Date Announced: When and where to watch Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava's show? PROMO