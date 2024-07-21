EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh on what made him worry less about his parents when he disappeared

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh who made many people laugh with his stint in the show left the nation worried when he went missing in April 2024. The actor returned to his home after 25 days and revealed that he wanted to go on a spiritual journey. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Singh spoke at length about the time when he went missing and if the thoughts of his parents' well-being worried him.

Gurucharan Singh on leaving parents behind

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when asked if thoughts of leaving his old parents behind troubled him, Gurucharan Singh mentioned that he knew his sister would be there for his aging parents. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, "Mummy Daddy ka aisa tha ke mere do bade bhai hai or ek behen hai, woh khayaal rakhege. Meri behen aayi thi Mumbai se Delhi. Das din woh mummy ke saath thi."

(I have two brothers and one sister. I knew they'd take care of them. My sister was in Delhi, she visited from Mumbai and was with my mother for ten days).

Gurucharan Singh added, "Usko bahar jaana tha, out of India, kyuki mere jijaji bahar hai. Unko bahar jaana tha toh, Delhi aayi thi phir uss hisab se unhone ticket bhi postpone kii thi. Kyuki mujhe pata hai, kaisa bhi kuch bhi ho jaye, mai hu or meri behen hai, uski bahot zyada hai mom dad se, baaki theek hai."

(She had to travel out of India as my brother-in-law works abroad. She postponed her tickets accordingly. I always knew, come what may, she'd be there for our parents).

Gurucharan Singh on what made him return to his house

After 25 days, Gurucharan finally landed at his house leaving his family heave a sigh of relief and his fans elated. When asked about his decision to return home, he mentioned that he used to seek the help of supernatural powers to guide him and help him make a better decision in his life.

He revealed that he got the opportunity to spend a few nights in Gurudwaras and when he was in the Golden Temple, Amritsar, he experienced a divine intervention which helped him decide to return home.

Gurucharan Singh on wearing the same clothes for 25 days

Gurucharan Singh revealed that he spent the night sleeping on railway platforms and bus stops. When asked about his clothes, Singh mentioned that he would wash his t-shirt every two days and wear the same, at times, the t-shirt would be wet, but he had no choice but to wear it as it is.

He revealed that he got an opportunity to wash his trousers only after 17 days. He mentioned that he prayed to God and asked for help as he wanted to wash his trousers as it was irritating him. Gurucharan Singh added that particular day, God helped him in a way that he was able to wash his trousers, dry them, and wear the same after having a bath.

Gurucharan Singh, who's known for his character Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went missing on April 22, 2024, and returned home on May 17, 2024.

