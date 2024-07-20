EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gurucharan Singh reveals if TT ever caught him in train when he went missing

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh was missing since April 22, 2024. The actor had left his home for more than 26 days and was seen visiting Ludhiana, Chandigarh to reportedly embark on a religious sojourn. His father had also lodged a complaint to mention that his phone was not reachable. Now during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, TMKOC's Sodhi opened up on how he used to travel in general compartments and remained unidentified.

Gurucharan Singh exclusively reveals how the ticket checker could not identify him on the train:

During a candid conversation with Pinkvila, when 50-year-old Gurucharan Singh was asked whether TT could identify him during his travel, the actor revealed important details. Sodhi said, "General dabbe mei bahut kum aate thei. Aate bhi thei toh mere paas ticket hoti thi general ki. Mei ticket leke hi, bina ticket ke kabhi nai gaya (The frequency of TT visiting a general compartment was less. Even if they did, I had a ticket for the general compartment. I always traveled with a ticket and never without one.)"

Gurucharan who is best known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi also said that TT could not identify him as, "Woh log toh basically, general ke compartment mei 2 yar 3 baar hi TT aaya sirf. Aur woh 2-3 baar aaye ticket dekhte thei buss chale gaye phir. Dekhte thei uss date ki hai kyuki naam toh hota nai tha. Ticket hoti thi general compartment ki (Those people basically, in the general compartment, the TT (ticket checker) only came 2 or 3 times. And when they came those 2-3 times, they just checked the ticket and then left. They looked at the date because there was no name on the general compartment ticket.)"

What had happened to Gurucharan Singh?

The actor reportedly was to take a Delhi to Mumbai flight on April 22, 2024. Gurucharan never reached Mumbai and his family was clueless about his whereabouts. When he came back home after 25 days, he was questioned by Delhi Police where he claimed to have left home to embark on a spiritual journey.

