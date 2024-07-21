Fahmaan Khan on criticism he received from Ishq Mein Marjawan director for his poor acting skills: ‘Bohot gali dete the’

Fahmaan Khan became a prominent name in the television industry after portraying the lead role in Imlie. Before gaining popularity, he played supporting roles in many popular shows. The actor, who now possesses polished acting talent, considers his first few projects as a learning experience before he took the command of a show as main character.

In a latest interview, Fahmaan opened up on brushing up his acting skills through the initial shows that he did on TV. He also revealed being abused by a director for not essaying his part perfectly.

Fahmaan Khan on being bashed by Ishq Mein Marjawan director

When asked if he was clearly told by people around him about his bad skills in the first few shows he did, Fahmaan Khan narrated, “Some used to say it on my face and some wouldn’t. When I was doing Ishq Mein Marjawan, the director abused me a lot (laughs).”

The Krishna Mohini actor said that since the show was already running for the last 3 years and it was a crime thriller, he had to memorize a lot of things from it. He got an 8-page long script at 9:30 in the morning and the shot was to be taken after an hour.

He continued, “I was out of my mind thinking how would I memorize all this in such a short time. After 7-8 takes, the director said, ‘kisko lekar aaya hai yaar? Line tak yaad nahi hoti aur phir 2-3 gali baki usne (Who have you brought? He cannot even memorize his lines and then he hurled 2-3 abuses at me). I went back into my room, slapped myself and decided to try it. I picked up the script and did it eventually.”

Take a look at Fahmaan Khan’s recent Instagram story here:

Fahmaan Khan on his performance in first few shows

Fahmaan was questioned if he desired to step into the shoes of the central character while playing supporting roles in his initial shows. He replied that though he knew the story always revolved around hero-villains and there was no significance of the side characters, he viewed it in a different way. The 33-year old actor stated that he took it as a learning experience so that by the time he portrayed the protagonist, he was a seasoned artist.

Calling it a ‘blessing in disguise’, Fahmaan stated, “It was a beautiful thing that happened to me. So, when I essayed the lead, I had mastered character crafting and developed an understanding of the work. This is why I was not perceived as a newcomer who did not know how to work and that gave me a sudden boost.”

The Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii actor admitted that he was not good in his first show. He said that the performance was such that if he watched it now, he would laugh at himself.

For the unversed, Fahmaan Khan made his acting debut with Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? and shot to fame with Imlie.

