EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why did Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra choose Pavitra Rishta over Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

Karan Veer Mehra's grand Bigg Boss 18 victory has been cherished by all his fans and viewers of the show. While the actor was loved for his amazing performances, he is now loved for his real personality on Bigg Boss 18. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan Veer recalled shooting the hit show Pavitra Rishta with Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput. While talking to us, Karan Veer even remembered being offered Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

On our show, Behind the Success, we showed Karan Veer Mehra his picture with his friend Ankita Lokhande. After seeing the picture, the actor got nostalgic and recalled shooting Pavitra Rishta with Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared, "Because of her (Ankita) I met Sushant."

Revealing the reason for doing Pavitra Rishta, Karan Veer disclosed, "One of my reasons to do Pavitra Rishta was because my Nani and my Dadi both were Pavitra Rishta's fans." He added, "Ektaa (Ektaa Kapoor) had offered me two shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Pavitra Rishta."

He shared how his grandmothers were huge and ardent fans of Pavitra Rishta and mentioned that he wanted to be a part of this hit show because of them. The Bigg Boss 18 winner recalled spending good times with Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput off camera. Karan Veer even shared that he is glad to be a part of the show and thanked Ektaa Kapoor.

In the same interview, Karan Veer Mehra spoke about his stint in Bigg Boss 18, his life experiences, struggles, personal life and more. He even had a fun interaction with the fans and spoke in detail about his personal and professional life challenges.

Speaking about his professional life, Karan Veer Mehra has done several fictional and non-fictional shows. A huge population fell in love with his acting prowess. He became a household name after his victory in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After winning the stunt-based reality show, the actor emerged to be a winner of the personality show, Bigg Boss 18.