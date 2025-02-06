Karan Veer Mehra EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 18 star recalls living with Saurabh Sachdeva; are they still in touch?
In an exclusive conversation with us, Karan Veer Mehra recalls living with actor Saurabh Sachdeva. He reveals if they are still in touch.
Karan Veer Mehra is basking in the glory of winning two back-to-back reality shows – Bigg Boss 18 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Amid his busy schedule, the actor sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation exclusively with Pinkvilla. Talking to us, he recalled his initial struggle in the industry and revealed that he was actor Saurabh Sachdeva’s flatmate.
Karan Veer Mehra shares that he stayed at his aunt’s place for a few days when he came to Mumbai. Later, he took up a flat near his shooting location. He tells us, “Shooting ke paas, there was a friend of mine who had come. Usne kisise milwaya, aur jisse milwaya aap sab unko jante ho, Saurabh Sachdeva.”
Talking about his friend, he says, “He is a very known acting guru, an actor, jisko apne Animal mein dekha. Hum dono mile, we tied up with 3 other people, so 5 log sath mein reh rahe the 2 BHK flat mein. We had a ball there.” They stayed together for 6-8 months, then Saurabh and Karan shifted toward Andheri. “Then we lived 10-12 years together,” adds the Bigg Boss 18 winner.
We ask Mehra if he is still in touch with Saurabh Sachdeva. He reveals that he is reuniting with him soon. Karan Veer Mehra shares, “Of course, hum log mil bhi rahe hain, 15,16,17 we are having a workshop with him. I think mein, Raghav, Arjun, Varun Dhawan, all these people are coming, sab students hain. All his well-to-do students are doing a 3-day workshop.”
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner jokes, “Luckily, ab mein bhi thoda famous ho gaya hu toh unhone mujhe bhi bola aaja tu bhi.”
In the same conversation, Mehra talks about giving auditions in the initial days, how he landed his role in Remix and his connection with Ankita Lokhande and others. He also gets candid about his Bigg Boss 18 stint.
