When Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant SLAMMED Shah Rukh Khan's acting chops, refused his hug: 'Mr Khan': THROWBACK

Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of Kaun Banega Crorepati? He used to have the habit of giving contestants a hug before they bid goodbye to the hot seat. However, did you know there was one contestant who slammed his acting skills? Well, in today's throwback segment, let us take a look into the same.

It was on KBC season 3 when college lecturer Archana Sharma told Shah Rukh Khan that she was not his fan. "Mr Khan, I watch your films, but I didn't think of you as a good actor initially.” Shah Rukh smiled. She continued, “I noted this, and if you are honest to yourself, you would agree that a lot of your mannerisms are similar to Shammi Kapoor's."

King Khan immediately said Yahoo which is the famous line of superstar Shammi Kapoor. Archana intervened in the middle and said, "No! In the field of intensity. You have very expressive eyes.” The Pathaan star who was taken aback then said, "Are you praising me now? I thought you were still scolding me.”

He later told Archana that contestants who feel like quitting the show, get to do so but also get a hug from King Khan. She did not know the answer to a question and so decided to quit. Before leaving she had said, "I don't want to take a risk at this stage. I have no intention of hugging you, I quit.”

Advertisement

Shah Rukh zoned out in silence and then said, "I am about to cry. I wanted to hug you because you played so wonderfully. And I wanted to share that love with you.” As she was leaving the megastar requested if he could give the cheque to Archana's mom.

The Jawan star quipped, "You are very strict, but would you mind if I present this cheque to your mother? I am sure she wouldn't turn down my hug.” Khan had then also taken blessings of the old lady.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan said he wanted to be host of Kaun Banega Crorepati till 60