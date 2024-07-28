Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's zebra-printed maxi beachwear is a must-have to turn heads; its price will leave you amazed

The charming star, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is known to set the internet on fire with her sartorial picks. Her toned physique, amazing facial features, and personality are enough to make anyone fall in love with her. Similarly, her style statement is something that one can take inspiration for dinner dates, beach vacations, celebrations, and so on.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stuns in zebra printed outfit:

Recently, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary again dropped jaws with her wild and amazing beachwear collection. Priyanka's pictures can sweep anyone off from their outfit. The diva once again proved why she is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment world.

Decked up in black and white zebra printed maxi beachwear, Priyanka looked absolutely enchanting. The ankle-length outfit boasts an asymmetrical upper portion which elevated the entire look of the attire. Priyanka chose a white bralette with this animal-printed dress. When styled along with a black bralette, this outfit is perfect to sway hearts when worn on a beachside location.

But do you know how much this sexy apparel costs? This zebra-printed maxi dress costs Rs 2,599. Yes, this outfit comes at a pocket-friendly price and can be styled in many ways.

Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's post here-

Speaking more about Priyanka's look, the Bigg Boss 16 fame tied her hair into a messy bun, opted for subtle makeup, and chose nude lipstick and statement diamond earrings. As usual, fans have flooded the comment section of this post and showered immense love on Priyanka and her amazing fashion sense.

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's work life:

Currently, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is gearing up for her upcoming music video, Fear of Love, with Jassie Gill. The music album is set to release on July 30. Apart from this, Priyanka also has a web show Dus June Ki Raat, in the pipeline which will stream from June 4 on Jio Cinema. She will be sharing the screen space with Tusshar Kapoor for the first time.

Speaking about Television, Priyanka has been a part of Udaariyaan and the popular non-fictional show, Bigg Boss Season 16.

