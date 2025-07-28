Ektaa Kapoor slams 'unfair comparisons' of Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: 'We are coming with...'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season premiere is just a day away. Ahead of the return of this iconic drama, the buzz about the show has been at its peak. Amid all this chatter, netizens have also questioned Anupamaa's popularity as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning. Nay-sayers feel that the Smriti Irani-led show is going to give a tough competition to Rupali Ganguly's show and even the ratings might affected. Now, Ektaa Kapoor has finally reacted to these ongoing comparisons.

Ektaa Kapoor reacts to Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's comparisons

In conversation with Brut, Ektaa Kapoor broke her silence about her upcoming show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season being compared to Anupamaa. She praised Rupali Ganguly and the producer of Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi, for being the best shows of current times. Kapoor bashed these comparisons and mentioned how it is unnecessary.

Ektaa Kapoor said, "Yesterday, I was seeing some videos about Anupamaa having a problem with Kyunki's coming. I felt that was such bad taste. She (Rupali Ganguly) is such a big star. Anupamaa, the show, Rajan, the creator, have done what nobody else could do in the last 7 years. They continue to be number 1, and they should continue to be number 1. We are coming with our purpose to tell our story."

The producer of Smriti Irani led show added, "These unfair comparisons between lead characters and lead shows are so unnecessary. I think pitying women against each other, pitying content against each other, is so uncalled for."

Anupamaa has been one of the most successful shows on Indian Television for the past few years. The Rupali Ganguly starrer premiered in 2020 and has been ruling TRPs charts since then.

Speaking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's return, the show is set to feature the original cast members like Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Shakti Anand, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Ritu Chaudhary, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Ketki Dave, and a few more will be seen reprising their original characters.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere from June 29 onwards at 10:30 PM.

