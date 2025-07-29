Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi remembers his bond with Disha Vakani: 'Day 1 se humari chemistry ek dum jam gayi thi'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 17 years since its premiere on July 28, 2008. The iconic sitcom has been one of the audience's favorite shows and continues to be so. Dilip Joshi, who portrays Jethalal and Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben, have been the most loved characters. However, it has been many years since Dayaben's character was absent from the show. While fans still await her return, Joshi recently recalled his bond with Disha Vakani.

Dilip Joshi recalls working with Disha Vakani

In a recent media interaction on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi remembers working with Disha Vakani and his bond with her. He said, "2017, she left. So, it's been a long time. I think we have done some iconic scenes together."

Dilip Joshi continued, "She is also a drama artist, mai bhi drama se hu toh Day 1 se humari chemistry ek dum jam gayi thi. (She is also a drama artist, I am also from drama so since Day 1 our chemistry was solid)."

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor added, "Joh scripts aur joh scenes hume mile perform karne voh bhi itne ache likhe hue the, jisme aur thoda sa tadka daal ke, bohot hi mazza aaya (Whatever scripts or whatever scenes we got that were also so well written and we added little of our part to it and it used to be fun). Personally, as an actor, I definitely miss her a lot."

He added, "Kyuki voh joh mazza tha vo chemistry thi, voh joh scene aate the voh mai miss kara hu definitely (The fun, the chemistry and the scene, I miss that)."

For the uninformed, Disha Vakani took an exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after she was pregnant with her first child. Then, when the actress was going to resume the shoot post lockdown, she changed her plan again as she was expecting her second child. After her exit, reports have been rife that the makers are searching for a new Dayaben.

Apart from Dilip Joshi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah currently stars Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt and more in pivotal roles.

