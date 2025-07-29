EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal opens up on her equation with Dilip Joshi, says 'Mai unko bohot miss karti hu'

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal played the role of Roshan in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for many years before she took an exit two years ago. Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Jennifer recently and asked her about the ongoing battle with the makers of the show and more. We even asked Jennifer about her equation with Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in the hit sitcom.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal opens up on her equation with Dilip Joshi

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal spoke about her equation with Dilip Joshi. She disclosed, "Dilip Ji ke sath bohot acha equation tha. Jis din se mai nikli hu, unse koi contact nahi hai. Na unhone kiya na maine kiya (I had a very good equation with Dilip Ji. Since I left, we haven't been in contact. Neither he reached out to me, nor did I reach out to him)."

Jennifer mentioned that she used to contact Dilip Joshi only to wish him on his birthday. She added, "After my case thing, maine nahi kiya aur unhone bhi nahi kiya. Mai unko bohot miss karti hu (After my case, I didn't reach out to him, and he didn't reach out to me either. I miss him a lot)."

Revealing her memories with Joshi and other cast members on TMKOC sets, Jennifer shared, "Sonalika (Sonalika Joshi, who played Madhvi Bhide) was my roommate."

She continued, "Dilip ji, Amit, Mandar, Shyam ji and Shailesh Ji yeh log ek sath rehte the. Shailesh ji humesha ghar khaana khane jaate the. Par mai aksar inn log ke sath khaati thi. Agar ye nahi hai toh mai Sonalika ke sath khati thi (Dilip Ji, Amit, Mandar, Shyam Ji, and Shailesh Ji used to spend a lot of time together. Shailesh Ji always went home for meals, but I often ate with them. If they weren't around, I would eat with Sonalika)."

She remembered, "Dilip Ji aur mera mast conversation hota tha about English web series. Unhone mujhe aise aise web series suggest ki hai. Maine dekhna hi unke kaaran shuru kiya hai varna maine TV hi nahi dekha tha till 2016 or 2017 (Dilip Ji and I used to enjoy conversations about English web series. He suggested many series to me, and I only started watching them because of him. Before that, I hadn't watched TV since 2016 or 2017)."

Jennifer noted how they would frequently discuss web shows and their characters on set. Furthermore, she commented, "He is a very professional person."

Jennifer emphasized that when a particular dialogue was assigned to him, if he felt someone else would perform it better, he would willingly give his lines to them. She mentioned that many actors are insecure about sharing their lines, but Dilip Joshi was not.

When asked if he ever reached out to her when troubles began, Jennifer said, "Jitna mai jaanti hu shuru se, voh kabhi bhi kisi ke bhi lafde mai nahi padte (As far as I know, he never gets involved in anyone else's problems)."

Jennifer added that she also never reached out to other actors who left the show, so she didn't expect Joshi to reach out to her.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 17 years since its premiere.

